Sullivan's Patient OT Winner Sends the 1SA into a Frenzy, Wrapping up a Cinematic Weekend Sweep in Johnstown

Published on March 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

JOHNSTOWN - The Johnstown Tomahawks (22-21-8) defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks (24-21-7) in a thrilling overtime showdown on Saturday night in Johnstown by a score of 4-3. Jack Sullivan scored the game-winning overtime goal for Johnstown with 2.2 seconds remaining. Emerson Marshall scored a power play goal to tie the game late, along with goals from Ben Norris and Jack Genovese. The Hat Tricks were led by their leading scorers Kai Elkie and Matt Shpungin, both scoring goals. Despite the seven total goals, both goaltenders were excellent once again in an action packed game. Zack Ferris was victorious for Johnstown making 25 saves on 28 shots in his fourth consecutive start. Jon Dukaric was also making back-to-back starts for Danbury and helped secure an important point for his team, making 31 saves in the overtime loss.

The excitement from Friday night's contest carried right into Saturday, as the Tomahawks and Hat Tricks met again in another crucial matchup between the East Division's sixth and seventh seeds. The first five minutes played out similarly to much of Friday's contest, with a slower pace and limited scoring chances. That changed at the 14-minute mark when Ben Norris buried his second goal of the weekend to give the Hawks an early 1-0 lead and spark what became a busy opening period. Emerson Marshall and Drew Peterson picked up the assists on the play. Just a few minutes later, Danbury responded as Kai Elkie found the back of the net to tie the game at one, scoring just seconds after the expiration of the Hat Tricks' first power play opportunity. With just under seven minutes remaining in the period, the Hawks were awarded a rare two-man advantage from Danbury penalties on the same shift. Danbury was initially called for tripping, and while shorthanded they were forced to take another penalty after a strong Tomahawks offensive push with the extra attacker. Despite the opportunity, the Hat Tricks held strong defensively and kept the game tied. Moments like that can often swing momentum in big games like this, and Danbury earned their chance shortly after. Two minutes following the successful penalty kill, Alex Gomes was sent off for slashing. With just nine seconds remaining on the power play, Austin Michaud capitalized to give the Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Despite trailing on the scoreboard, it was a strong opening period for the Hawks', who controlled the shot count 14-6.

The second period began with a parade to the penalty box within the first six minutes. Danbury was initially called for hooking, and just 22 seconds later three separate players were sent off, bringing the teams to four-on-four hockey. The penalties didn't stop there as Ben Norris was later ejected from the contest after receiving a checking-from-behind major, a call that was certainly questioned by both the Tomahawks bench and the Johnstown crowd after seeing the replay. Nonetheless, Danbury still held a 2-1 lead at the midway point of the period, and was heading to a five-minute power play with the ability to score at will. It was likely that the next stretch of play was going to determine the entire direction of the game. The Tomahawks penalty kill came through in a huge moment, shifting the momentum back in Johnstown's favor. Tomahawks goaltender Zack Ferris was the backbone of the kill as he usually is, and after Friday's game where he wasn't required to make any ten-bell stops, he sure made up for it on Saturday. Ferris swung all of the momentum towards his group with several stops when the Danbury power play continued to smell blood in the water. It didn't take long for that momentum to pay off, as just one minute later, Jack Genovese found the back of the net on the ensuing power play to tie the game at two and electrify the crowd inside 1st Summit Arena. With the score even, the two teams set the stage for a hair-raising third period. Johnstown still held the advantage in shots on goal, 24-21.

Through five periods of hockey on the weekend, the story for the Tomahawks had been their inability to stay out of the penalty box, repeatedly giving Danbury's highly skilled power play opportunities to capitalize. Entering what felt like the biggest period of the season so far, that trend continued. Just one minute into the third, Alex Gomes was sent off for tripping. Danbury's leading goal scorer, Matt Shpungin, made the Hawks' pay, burying his 21st of the season to give the Hat Tricks a 3-2 lead early in the period. Despite surrendering the go-ahead goal, it came in almost the best possible scenario for Johnstown. With nearly 18 minutes still remaining, the Tomahawks had plenty of time to battle back. However, six minutes later the Hawks found themselves shorthanded again when Germain was called for tripping. Near the midway point of the period, the moment felt like a potential turning point - either Danbury would extend the lead, or Johnstown would deliver a crucial penalty kill. Fortunately for the Tomahawks, the penalty kill came through once again, keeping the deficit at one and returning the teams to five-on-five play with Johnstown still searching for the equalizer. As the clock ticked under the ten-minute mark, it felt like the Tomahawks were due for a power play opportunity of their own. After sustained offensive-zone pressure, Sean Leach drew a holding penalty, putting the Hawks on the man advantage with 6:27 remaining. Following a faceoff win and a quick setup by the power play unit, the puck worked its way to forward Emerson Marshall, who blasted a one-timer past the goaltender for his 18th goal of the season - and perhaps the biggest of the year - with 6:09 to play. The game-tying goal sent the crowd inside 1st Summit Arena into a frenzy. Justin Chiras and Jack Genovese picked up the assists on the power play goal. The Tomahawks would have loved to grab the regulation win and keep Danbury pointless on the weekend and they certainly tried. The last five minutes featured a relentless attack from Johnstown that Danbury was lucky to survive. The electric series was heading for an epic conclusion in the overtime period. Shots after 60 minutes were 33-28 in favor of Johnstown.

Three-on-three overtime in today's game is usually played cautiously, with plenty of regroups and controlled line changes, and this extra frame largely followed that script. However, it's not every day you see three penalties called in overtime. Danbury was first sent off for high-sticking while attacking in the offensive zone, handing the Tomahawks a golden opportunity to earn the extra point with a 4-on-3 power play. The Hat Tricks' penalty kill held firm early, doing everything they could to survive and push the game toward a shootout. With just 10 seconds remaining, play was halted again as each team was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, meaning the Hawks would remain on the power play for one final chance. Interim Head Coach Geoff Beauparlant couldn't have used his timeout in a better moment, drawing up one last play for the four-man power play unit. Off the ensuing faceoff, a tied-up puck found its way to Emerson Marshall, who drove hard to the net as time was about to expire. The rebound popped free to Jack Sullivan, who snuck in from the point and showed elite-level patience, waiting out goaltender Jon Dukaric before burying the puck into the top-right corner. The goal sent the 2,600 fans inside 1st Summit Arena into absolute bedlam as the Tomahawks secured a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory. It was a gritty effort from Johnstown, completing a four-point weekend sweep and closing the gap to just three points behind Danbury in the East Division standings - with a game still in hand. Final shots on goal favored Johnstown, 35-28.

