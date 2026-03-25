Opportunity Awaits Tomahawks Ahead of Road Series Finale vs New Hampshire
Published on March 25, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Johnstown Tomahawks News Release
The Johnstown Tomahawks were scoreboard watching last night and ultimately didn't get the help they needed form their rivals over in New Jersey as Danbury won 4-1, gaining another two points on the Hawks'. This weekend's series will be the road finale for Johnstown and it will be the most important to this point in the season. New Hampshire will come in with one last chance to jump the Tomahawks, currently at three points back, with four up for grabs this weekend. Danbury will have the weekend off and will wrap up their season with a two game set against the Maryland Black Bears on April 3rd and 4th. The Hawks' will need to make the most of their two games in hand this weekend and gather as many points as possible.
A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON
The Mountain Kings joined the NAHL two years ago to begin the 2023 season and have played just 147 games in the team's history, including their 28 games played this season. New Hampshire's all-time record is 69-89-10-6.
Last year the Tomahawks and Mountain Kings faced off six times, which is standard for most in-division matchups. The Tomahawks had a pretty strong series, winning four of the six games. Only two games were played in Johnstown and four games were in New Hampshire, which flip-flops for this season as four will happen on our home ice and two in New Hampshire. The first two games were played in NH and they were both lopsided victories, one for each team (6-1 JTN, 7-1 NHK). The Tomahawks four wins all came by two goals or more. The Tomahawks only loss at home in the series came in Overtime by a score of 3-2..
SEP 13TH - 7-1 L AT NH
SEP 14TH - 6-1 W AT NH
JAN 24TH - 3-2 OTL IN JOHNSTOWN
JAN 25TH - 7-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN
FEB 28TH - 3-1 W AT NH
MAR 1ST - 5-3 W AT NH
TOMAHAWKS WIN SEASON SERIES FOUR GAMES TO TWO
2025-2026 SEASON SERIES SO FAR
DEC 19 - 3-2 SOL IN JOHNSTOWN (1-0 NH)
DEC 20 - 8-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN (1-1)
MAR 21 - 5-4 SOL IN JOHNSTOWN (2-1 NH)
MAR 22 - 7-4 W IN JOHNSTOWN (2-2)
MAR 27 - TBD AT NEW HAMPSHIRE
MAR 28 - TBD AT NEW HAMPSHIRE
2025-2026 KEYS TO THE MATCHUP
Tomahawks look to keep momentum rolling from the 7-4 drumming of New Hampshire in Johnstown last weekend
New Hampshire still remains in the thick of things just four points back of Johnstown
The two teams have a split thus far through four games, Tomahawks could use a weekend sweep
Johnstown will look to their top offensive playmakers once again to provide offense and outscore the Mountain Kings
GOALIE MATCHUP
JTN
Ferris: 12-16-5-3 | 3.24GAA | .895 SV%
Oleksiienko: 8-5-0-0 | 3.09GAA | .914 SV%
NHW
Cai: 7-3-0-2 | 2.90GAA | .906 SV%
Francis: 7-4-2-1 | 3.33GAA | .886 SV%
BY: DREW P. PFEIL
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