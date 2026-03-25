Series Preview: Top Two East Division Teams Clash in Tune up Before Playoffs

Published on March 25, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears and Rochester Jr. Americans know their spots in the upcoming Robertson Cup Playoffs. Both teams earned bye weeks through the play-in round and will await their opponents in the East Division Semi-Finals. The Maryland Black Bears have already secured not only the top spot in the East Division, but the top spot in the entire NAHL in the regular season. The Black Bears are on a 14 game win streak that has boosted their record to 46-5-4 and 96 points. Rochester has secured the two seed in the East Division with a 36-18-1 record with 73 points.

Maryland's hot streak has seen it soar to the top of the standings, outscoring opponents 66-33 during the 14 game win streak. The most recent victims of this streak were the Philadelphia Rebels, who were swept this past weekend and eliminated from playoff contention. Game one of the home-and-home took place at Hollydell Ice Arena, where the Rebels went up 4-1 after one period of play, the lone Maryland goal scored by forward Harrison Smith. The Black Bears stormed back in the second period, with forward Ryan Franks kickstarting the comeback with a goal early in the frame to make it 4-2. Forward Brayden Wade struck twice in less than 80 seconds apart to tie the game, before forward and captain Owen Drury scored a shorthanded goal to put Maryland ahead 5-4. Philadelphia would respond 16 seconds later to tie the game at 5-5, but it didn't matter in the end. In the third period, defenseman Cole Peters scored in the final six minutes to secure a 6-5 Black Bears' win. Ryan Denes made 20 saves in his 26th win of the season, setting a single-season record for the Black Bears for most wins in a season.

Night two shifted to Piney Orchard Ice Arena and saw Maryland get off on the right foot with a power play goal from defenseman Will Esterbrooks in the first period to make it 1-0. Forward Josh Frenette made it 2-0 early in the second period before the Rebels scored a goal on a rebound to make the score 2-1. Forward Trey Hinton made it 3-1 later in the second period, followed by Franks' second goal of the weekend to make it 4-1. Philadelphia got an early goal in the third to cut the deficit to 4-2 before defenseman Liam Doherty restored the three goal lead with a point shot to make it 5-2. While the Rebels would get a shorthanded goal to make it a 5-3 game, they wouldn't get any closer, and Maryland would win 5-3. Dom Gatto made 14 saves in the win. The loss for the Rebels eliminated them from playoff contention.

Rochester, like Maryland, knows its seed is locked in for the East Division portion of the Robertson Cup Playoffs at the two seed. However, they are on a three-game losing streak. The New Jersey Titans account for two of those losses from this past weekend. In game one, the Titans struck first before forward Stone Rolston tied the game midway through the first period to make it 1-1. New Jersey would get the next two goals to gain a 3-1 lead. While forward Colin Dustin's late second period goal gave Rochester life, they would end up falling 4-2 after a third period empty net goal by the Titans. Game two was a high-scoring affair that saw the Jr. Americans' lead slip away in the third period. New Jersey would get the first two goals of the game for an early 2-0 lead before defenseman Leo Mantenuto and forward Keanan Dewberry tied the game at 2-2 before the end of the opening frame. The Titans would regain the lead 3-2 in the second before Dustin's second goal of the weekend tied the game a few minutes later at 3-3. Forward Adam Gionta gave Rochester an early 4-3 lead in the third period before a pair of goals midway through the period would vault New Jersey ahead 5-4, a lead they would not relinquish.

Maryland and Rochester have split the four games the two teams have played so far, with the Jr. Americans taking game one and the Black Bears bouncing back for a game two win on both occasions.

Players to Watch:

Will Esterbrooks (D, MYD): Esterbrooks has been a force amongst NAHL blue liners all season, with his 50 points third most amongst defenseman and his 14 goals second amongst all defenseman in the league. This past weekend, he was the Raising Cane's Player of the Week, and for good reason. This past weekend, Esterbrooks recorded a goal and three assists, including a Gordie Howe Hat Trick this past Saturday. In his last five games, Esterbrooks has two goals and nine assists.

Colin Dustin (F, ROC): Dustin's 20 goals rank second amongst Rochester players in scoring. Despite a pair of losses, Dustin impressed with two goals and two assists this past weekend. He has seven goals and seven assists in his last seven games.

Maryland and Rochester will take the ice on Friday, March 27th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, March 28th, at 6:30 p.m. ET, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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