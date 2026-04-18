Maryland Routs Danbury 6-2 in Game One

Published on April 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The postseason is finally here at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, and fans packed the den for game one of the best-of-five East Division Semi-Final Series between the first seed Maryland Black Bears and the sixth seed Danbury Hat Tricks. Maryland received a bye week through the play-in round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs, while Danbury had to play the East Division's third seed, New Jersey Titans, beating them in two games. In game one, the Black Bears turned on the offense in the second period and never looked back, cruising to a 6-2 game one win.

Maryland started the scoring in the first period on the power play, where forward Harrison Smith dished a pass to defenseman Sam Osei, who was all alone in front of the goal. Osei made a move to open up the five-hole on Danbury goaltender Jon Dukaric and slide the puck in for a 1-0 lead. Just 44 seconds later, the Hat Tricks left Black Bears' forward Kristofers Krumins alone in the slot, who snapped the puck far side for a 2-0 lead. Danbury responded late in the first on a delayed penalty with a snap shot goal from forward Matt Dubrowski to make it 2-1.

The Hat Tricks came out strong in the second period, but Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made multiple saves to keep the Black Bears ahead. Maryland took advantage, increasing the lead on a deflection goal from Owen Drury in the slot for a 3-1 lead. Less than 90 seconds later, Smith finished off a two-on-one chance with a give-and-go with forward Ryan Franks, as Smith buried the pass from Franks to increase the lead to 4-1. The Black Bears added power play goals from forward Tanner Duncan and defenseman Will Esterbrooks in the third period to make it 6-1. While Danbury chipped into the deficit late with a power play goal from Kai Elkie to make it 6-2, it wasn't enough, and Maryland held on for a 6-2 game one win. Denes made 16 saves for the Black Bears while Dukaric made 32 saves for the Hat Tricks.

Maryland leads the best-of-five series 1-0. Game two will take place Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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