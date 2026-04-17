Division Semi-Finals in Brahma Land

Published on April 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







Playoff hockey is back in Brahma Land! Join us this Friday and Saturday for some action packed games as the Lone Star Brahmas face their long time rivals, the Shreveport Mudbugs. This series is best out of five and the first to reach three wins will move onto the next round & take one step closer to the Robertson Cup!

Game 1 will be Friday, April 17th at 7:30pm and Game 2 will be Saturday, April 18th at 7:30pm.

Before the game on Saturday 4/18, ZuRoma will be hosting a crawfish boil from 5pm-7pm. For just $15 you can purchase a 1.5 pound box to enjoy before puck drop!







North American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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