LSB Advances to South Division Finals

Published on April 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas are moving onto the South Division Finals!

The Brahmas swept the Shreveport Mudbugs in the South Division Semi-Finals and clinched their spot to the next round. Lone Star will be taking on the El Paso Rhinos in the next five game series to battle for the South Division spot in the Robertson Cup Finals!

The first two games of the series will be hosted on home ice at NYTEX Sports Centre on Friday, May 1st and Saturday, May 2nd at 7:30pm CST. The following two games will be hosted in El Paso. The first team to win three games will move on so make sure to join us this weekend to cheer on the Brahmas to victory!







North American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

LSB Advances to South Division Finals - Lone Star Brahmas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.