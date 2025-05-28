Ryan Cameron Named USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year

We are very proud to announce that our very own Ryan Cameron has been named the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey. He will be honored at the President's Award Dinner on Friday, June 6th in Denver, CO.

"The Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year award is presented annually by USA Hockey to the best American Goaltender in junior ice hockey. It is USA Hockey's top award for the position of goaltender."

Cameron was a force to be reckoned with during his time in Brahmaland, contributing to the team's NAHL regular season title and South Division Championship.

Across 30 regular season contests, Cameron quickly rose to the top of the league, leading the NAHL in shutouts with 9, save percentage with .948, and goals against average with 1.24. Cameron rounded out the regular season with a 21-6-1 record.

But it didn't stop there.

Cameron's success spilled over into the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Posting a .939 save percentage and completing three shutouts, taking the Brahmas all the way to the national championship game. Cameron's outstanding performance in the regular and post season clearly hasn't gone unnoticed, and his success is well deserved.

Cameron also contributed to team USA more than once during the 2024-2025 season. He played in four games for the USA U-18 Select team at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Alberta back in August of 2024. He also played one game for the USA U-17 National Team for the USA Hockey National Development Program.

We are very proud of Ryan Cameron and his success, and cannot wait to see what the future holds for this 17 year old Boston College commit. We are lucky to have seen him in a Brahmas jersey.

