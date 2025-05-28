Bryce Johnson Commits to Play ACHA DI Hockey at UNLV

May 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Forward Bryce Johnson has committed to play DI hockey at University of Nevada Las Vegas!

Johnson is 6'3 left-shot forward from Brier, WA who joined the Wings at the trade deadline during the 2024-25 season. Before coming to the Wings, he played with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. With the Wings, he appeared in 27 games scoring 6 goals, 11 assists, for 17 total points. With the New Mexico Ice Wolves, he appeared in 32 games scoring 10 goals, 13 assists, for 23 points. During the playoff run for the Wings, Bryce appeared in all 5 games scoring 3 goals, one of which was a game-winner.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer says "Bryce was a big addition to our group. He is a hard working individual that will be successful in college hockey and beyond."

"I'm super excited to announce my commitment to UNLV to play ACHA DI Hockey. I'm excited to join a growing program while pursuing academics. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along the way!" - Bryce Johnson

UNLV is a ACHA DI program looking to further advance their Division I presence in the NCAA. During the 2024-25 season, the UNLV Rebels were 25-5-3 and even won their National Championship. During an exhibition match-up during the season, the Rebels even took a shootout win against the defending NCAA DI Champions the University of Denver. Bryce will be joining former Wings player Mason Kelly who also spent time with the El Paso Rhinos. The Rebels are coached by Anthony Vignieri-Greener (Head Coach), and Assistant Coaches Nick Robone, and Colin Robin.







