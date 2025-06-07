Ryder Many Grey Horses, Forward for the Aberdeen Wings, Commits to Play NCAA DIII Hockey at Aurora University

June 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Ryder Many Grey Horses has committed to play NCAA DIII Hockey at Aurora University!

Many Grey Horses, from Strathmore, AB, CAN, is a 5'11 172 lbs forward that joined the Wings during the 2024-25 season. He started the season with the El Paso Rhinos putting up 9 goals, 10 assists for 19 total points in 39 games. After joining the Wings at the trade deadline, he put up 6 goals, 10 assists, for 16 total points in 21 games. He also scored 2 goals during the playoff run with the Wings as well.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Ryder was a great acquisition to our line up this year. He plays with energy and brings the element of scoring and making plays."

"I'm excited and honoured to announce my commitment to play DIII hockey at Aurora University. This is an excellent opportunity to expand my hockey journey while also pursuing my education. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and my home community, Siksika Nation, for the encouragement and support!" - Ryder Many Grey Horses

Aurora University had a 25-5-1 overall record during the 2024-25 season under Head Coach Jason Bloomingberg and Assistant Coach Brian Dempsey.







