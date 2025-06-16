Goaltender Damon Cunningham Announces Commitment to the University of Regina U Sports

June 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Damon Cunningham has announced his commitment to play hockey at the University of Regina, a U Sports program!

Cunningham, a 6'0 175 lbs goaltender from Sturgeon, AB, CAN, joined the Wings at the start of the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 39 Regular Season games with 21 wins, 17 losses, and 2 shutouts. He had a .914 save percentage for the Regular Season. He also went to the 2025 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament and played one game. He also went on to appear in all 5 games of the Postseason and went 2-2-1 with one Postseason shutout, and ended the season with a .927 save percentage.

Head Coach and General Manager for the Aberdeen Wings says "Damon is a highly competitive and motivated player. He competes in practice and it translates to game. Damon's athletic ability and mental game will allow him to be a successful college goaltender."

"I'm honoured and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Regina Cougars U Sports! I'm looking forward to joining a great program while playing elite level hockey! I'd like to thank my family, friends, billets, fans and all the coaches, team staff, and teammates along the way who have helped me get to this point." - Damon Cunningham

The University of Regina Men's Hockey team had a 5-23 record under Head Coach Trevor Keeper.







