Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Zan Spari Leben

June 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Zan Spari Leben!

Zan is a 6'0 187 lbs left-shot forward from Slovenia. During the 2024-25 season, he played with the HDD Jesenice and Slovenia U20. He appeared in 22 games, scoring 3 goals, 5 assists, for 8 total points with HDD Jesenice.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Zan is a strong, experienced center who is good on draws and has the ability to impact all areas of the ice."

Zan is the 15th tender to be signed for the 2024-25 season, and we are excited to welcome him to our #WingsFamily!







