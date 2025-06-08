Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Zan Spari Leben

June 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release


The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Zan Spari Leben!

Zan is a 6'0 187 lbs left-shot forward from Slovenia. During the 2024-25 season, he played with the HDD Jesenice and Slovenia U20. He appeared in 22 games, scoring 3 goals, 5 assists, for 8 total points with HDD Jesenice.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Zan is a strong, experienced center who is good on draws and has the ability to impact all areas of the ice."

Zan is the 15th tender to be signed for the 2024-25 season, and we are excited to welcome him to our #WingsFamily!

