Zan Spari-Leben to Compete in 2026 IIHF U20 World Championships in Bled, Slovenia

Published on December 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Forward Zan Spari-Leben has been selected to represent his country at this year's IIHF U20 World Championships taking place in Bled, Slovenia!

Spari-Leben, from Slovenia himself, will be skating for Team Slovenia from December 7th to December 13th, 2025. Slovenia competes in the Division I - Group A competition overseas. This will be his 3rd time competing in the WJC-U20, whereas before he competed three times in the WJC-U18, once as the Captain for Team Slovenia!

Head Coach and General Manager for the Aberdeen Wings, Scott Langer, says "Zan has earned the right to play for his native country. All the Wings Family are proud of him and look forward to watching him compete."

Good Luck Spari, we are all rooting for you!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.