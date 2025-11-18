Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Broden Hontvet

Published on November 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Broden Hontvet!

The 6'4 181 lbs 18 year old from Warroad, MN last played for Warroad High School and the UMHSEHL. In his time with Warroad High, he was also named Captain for the team. During Hontvet's 2024-25 High School season, he appeared in 28 games scoring 8 goals, 32 assists, for 40 total points. Along with playing for Warroad High, he also played with Minnesota High School Elite League Team Spade where he appeared in 17 games tallying 8 assists.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich, explains "Broden is a skilled defenseman with great feet and a high hockey IQ. He makes great first passes and his decision making with the puck is at an elite level. We are excited to have him a part of the program."







