Aberdeen Wings Split with Bruins in First Road Trip to Austin, Minnesota of the Season

Published on November 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Austin, Minnesota for the first time of the Regular Season, and were able to come away with 2 of 4 points on the weekend in a match-up that seemed to be tight all weekend. After the weekend, however, the Wings were able to stay on top of the Central Division Standings.

(Friday, Nov. 7 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) The first period would start with both teams moving back and forth and having some pretty good scoring chances. Towards the end of the period, both teams would get a chance on the Power Play, but they both would be unsuccessful in their efforts. Both teams would go into their locker rooms tied at 0.

During the second period, the Wings would take more penalties than the Bruins, but that would not stop the Wings from outshooting Austin, and trying to take scoring chances short-handed. Unfortunately for both teams though, there would be no scoring again through the second period, and they would again head into their locker rooms tied at 0.

Right away in the third period is when the scoring for the night would start, but it would be the Bruins who would get on the board first. EJ Paddington would find the back of the net, and Austin would have their first lead of the game. Just a few over a minute and a half later, Hugo Thulin for the Bruins would extend their lead, both of these goals being even strength, 5 on 5 goals. At the halfway point of the period, the Wings would be set-up on the Power Play, and Jibber Kuhl would be able to score, cutting the Bruins lead in half. This would be Jibber's third goal of the season, and would be assisted by Gavin Reed and Caden Lee. Just as the Wings were finding their momentum, the Bruins would score again, this time from Zander Lipsett. As time was winding down on the clock, the Wings would get put on another Power Play, and would also pull their goal tender for an extra attacker as well. Once the Power Play time would run out, they would still keep their net open in an attempt to lessen the score gap. Instead, with thirteen seconds left on the clock, Connor Beckwith would score his first goal of the season for the Bruins, and it would be an empty net goal. The Wings would lose game one of the weekend with a score of 4-1.

Willum Braun was in net Friday night stopping 26 of 29, and ending the night with a 0.897 GAA.

(Saturday, Nov. 8 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) Saturday's game would be a bit of a turnaround for the Wings. Right out of the gate, the Wings would get on the board as Jonathan Doucette would find the back of the net, getting his fifth goal of the season. This goal would be assisted by Sam Scheetz and Gavin Reed. Shortly after, it would be Cooper Anderson for the Wings, scoring again and extending their lead with his first goal of the season, with assists coming from Jibber Kuhl and Easton Edwards. Just over a minute later, Austin would get their chance to cut the Wings lead when Michael Coleman would find the back of the net, but 40 seconds after his goal, Anthony Ciaramitaro would score for the Wings, bringing back Austin's 2-goal deficit. This goal would be assisted by Sam Scheetz and Jonathan Doucette. After the Wings second goal, the starting goaltender for the Bruins, Jack Solomon, would get pulled and the back up would go in. The first period would end with the Wings in the lead with a score of 3-1.

In the second period, many penalties would be taken, but they would be mostly by the Bruins. Right away, there would be coincidental majors for fighting between Aberdeen's Price Grimes and Austin's Zander Lipsett. After, the Bruins would find themselves in the penalty box, and Sam Scheetz would be able to score on the Power Play with help from Cooper Anderson and Matthew Martin. This would be Scheetz eighth goal of the season, and this would be the only goal of the period. The Wings would lead after two periods with a score of 4-1.

In the third, the Bruins would try to come out harder, and would get a Power Play chance, but would not be able to score on it. However, at the 5:22 mark, Michael Coleman would score again, cutting the Wings lead back to 2. As time would run out, they would pull their goaltender, and the starting goaltender for the Wings would have to make some huge saves in order to keep the score the way it was. The Wings would win night two with a score of 4-2.

Adam Dybal was in net Saturday night stopping 40 of 42, and ended the night with a 0.952 GAA.

The Wings now look ahead to coming back to the Odde Ice Center to take on the North Iowa Bulls! Friday is Military Appreciation Night and Rooster Rush Night! Saturday is Thanksgiving Food Drive! More details on these games to come.

