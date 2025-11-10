Norsemen Come up Short in Two Tight Games in Minot

Published on November 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The St. Cloud Norsemen came up just short on the road in Minot this weekend after a 4-3 loss on Friday and another close loss 5-4 on Saturday.

Friday night the Norsemen tied the game at 1-1 early in the 2nd period on the power play when Gabriel Bugeaud scored his 8th of the year with assists from Alex Sandhu and Gabe Gallivan. Minot rattled off three in a row to build a 4-1 lead midway through the 3rd period when the Norsemen struck on the power play again. William Esterbrooks scored his 5th goal of the year with assists from Sandhu and Sam Crane. Samuel Misak pulled the Norsemen to within a goal with 7:40 to play off assists from Riley Fast and Tanner Hunt, but that's as close St. Cloud would get dropping the opener 4-3. Each team had 33 shots on net.

Saturday night the Norsemen found themselves trailing 1-0 again in the first when Tanner Hunt scored a late shorthanded goal to tie it up after a period. Gabriel Bugeaud gave the Norsemen a 2-1 lead early in the 2nd period off assists from Tommy Enrietoo and Tyler Geyer. Much like Friday night Minot scored three in row building a 4-2 lead before Wyat Farrell pulled the Norsemen within a goal with his 3rd of the season. Cristian Nichols and Vinny Hart picked up the assists, but Minot answered quickly to regain a two-goal lead. Avry Shaw scored with 0:49 seconds left giving the Norsemen a shot in the final minute, but the late equalizer again evaded them as Minot prevailed with the 5-4 victory.

St. Cloud (6-8-3) will host Bismarck (11-5-1) Friday and Saturday night. Sport Clips presents Military weekend with a special Military Appreciation Night on Saturday. The Norsemen will be wearing specialty Military jerseys with an online auction raising money for St. Cloud StandDown. Puck drop at the MAC is 7 pm on Friday and 6:30 pm on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door or online at stcloudnorsemen.com

