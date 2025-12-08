Norsemen Clip Wings, Sweep Weekend

Published on December 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen swept the Aberdeen Wings at home over the weekend with a 3-2 OT win on Friday and a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

Friday night the Norsemen took a 1-0 lead early in the 2nd period when Sam Misak scored his 5th of the season with assists from William Esterbrooks and Wyatt Farrel. Aberdeen tied the game back up later in the 2nd on the power play and then scored again two minutes into the 3rd for a 2-1 lead. Later with time winding down, extra attacker on the ice, and still trailing by a goal, Sam Crane came through with a beautiful goal to tie the game with 1:29 to play. Alex Sandhu and William Esterbrooks picked up the assists on Crane's thrilling equalizer. Then in overtime it was Crane again burying a feed in the slot from Tanner Hunt off a 2 on 0 rush to seal the comeback. Beck Liden made 26 saves in net for the victory.

Saturday night the Norsemen looked to carry the momentum over from Friday by scoring in the opening minute. Wyatt Farrell scored off an assist from William Esterbrooks for an early 1-0 lead. The Wings tied it up later in the 1st, but it was Gabe Bugeaud restoring the Norsemen lead with about five minutes to play in the period. Tanner Hunt and Alex Sandhu assisted on Bugeaud's team leading 12th of the year. Farrell scored the lone 2nd period goal to extend the Norsemen lead to 3-1 heading into the final period. The Wings pulled within a goal midway through, but Alex Sandhu secured the sweep blasting home a one-timer on the power play with 1:41 to play. Farrell had a 3-point night, and Beck Liden stopped 32 of 34 in net for his 2nd victory of the weekend.

St. Cloud (9-12-3 - 21 pts) will travel to Minot (8-13-1-2 - 19 pts) for this weekend's series. Puck drop is 7:35 pm Friday and Saturday night

Stream every game on NAHLTV.com powered by West Central Technology.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

Norsemen Clip Wings, Sweep Weekend - St. Cloud Norsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.