St. Cloud Sweeps Watertown

Published on January 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen swept the Watertown Shamrocks in a home and home series over the weekend. Friday night the Norsemen came from behind twice and sealed the home win with a 3-2 victory in a shootout. Saturday night the Norsemen erupted for 4 goals in the 3rd to cap off the weekend with a 7-3 road victory.

Friday night the Norsemen tied the game at one early in the 2nd period when Sam Misak scored his 8th of year with assists from Sam Crane, and William Esterbrooks. Trailing 2-1 just passed the midway point of the 3rd, Sam Crane scored the equalizer on the power play with assists from Avry Shaw and Esterbrooks. In the shootout Dante Rodriguez kept the Norsemen alive and then Riley Fast sent everyone home happy both with beautiful moves to capture the shootout. Beck Liden stood strong in net all night racking up 35 saves in the victory.

Saturday night the Norsemen fell behind in the 1st before Gabe Gallivan and Wyatt Farrell scored late goals for a 2-1 lead after one. Farrel scored again in the 2nd and then the Norsemen poured it on in the 3rd. Sam Crane scored consecutive goals on the power play just:22 seconds apart and Avry Shaw added another power play goal two minutes later. Luke Pazzia closed out the scoring in the waning moments to complete the sweep. Crane led the way with 4 points (2G, 2A) Wyatt Farrell, Avry Shaw, and Billy Biedermann each had 3-point nights. Beck Liden made 21 saves for the victory in net.

St. Cloud (12-18-4 - 28 pts) will host Aberdeen (21-9-2-2 - 46 pts) this weekend. Friday night's puck drop is 7 pm from the MAC and 6:30 on Saturday.

Get your tickets online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

Stream all the action as well on NAHLTV.com Powered by West Central Technology.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

St. Cloud Sweeps Watertown - St. Cloud Norsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.