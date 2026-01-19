Alum Jaks Headed to Second Olympic Games

Published on January 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Latvian hockey this month announced its roster for the XXV Olympic games and for the second straight Olympics, the team will include a Wilderness alum.

Defenseman Janis Jaks will again lace up the skates for Team Latvia when the Olympic hockey tournament begins in February in Milan, Italy.

Jaks played two seasons for the Wilderness in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Jaks has been competing professionally since 2020-21. He is currently in his second season with Energie Karlovy Vary of the Czechia Extraliga.

With the Wilderness, Jaks played 97 games, and registered career statistics that still rank in the top 10 of all Wilderness defensemen. His 9 goals are tied for 8th all time, while he is 8th with 31 assists for and tied for 9th at 40 points.

Jaks was also an instrumental part of the Wilderness success during the 2014-15 Robertson Cup championship season. During those playoffs, Jaks skated in all 11 games, posting 1 goal and 1 assist. In his career, Jaks played 20 playoff games, which still stands as a team record for defensemen.

After completing his junior career, Jaks spent four seasons playing in the NCAA with American International College and has since played professionally in the AHL and KHL before moving to the Czechia league where he is in his fourth season.

Jaks also skated in all four games for Team Latvia in the 2022 Olympic games in Beijing, China.

Latvia opens its 2026 Olympic schedule vs. Team USA on February 12.

Pronunciation: Janis (Yeah-niss) Jaks (Yahks)







