Wings Get Another Sweep on Home Ice vs. Minnesota Mallards

Published on January 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings faced off against the Minnesota Mallards inside the Odde Ice Center for Students Weekend, and were able to come away with two wins. With these two wins, they grabbed four more points in the Central Division Standings as all eyes point to teams who are looking to stay within playoff standings.

(Friday, Jan. 16 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Friday's match up would be a bit of a penalty-filled trackmeet between the two teams. Each team would get multiple chances on the Power Play, and scoring would go back and forth as well. In the first period, both teams would get multiple chances on the Power Play, but it would not be until the 4:42 mark when we would see a Power Play goal. The first one would be scored by Cooper Anderson, and assisted by Sam Scheetz and Jonathan Doucette. At this point, the Wings would have a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, the Wings would go shorthanded, and Joseph Delaurentis would score a Power Play goal for the Mallards. But, with just 45 seconds remaining in the period, Owen Pitters would get the lead back for the Wings with another Power Play goal assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Easton Edwards. After the end of the first, the Wings would have a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, scoring would start almost immediately. Zach Groleau for the Mallards would score, tying the game. But, at the 15:52 mark, David Hruby, newcomer for the Aberdeen Wings, would score and once again reclaim the Aberdeen lead. This goal would be assisted by Brody Dustin and Owen Pitters. Just under a minute later, the Wings would find themselves shorthanded again, and a Power Play goal would be scored by Keanan Pearman tying the game once again. Tensions would rise further as the Wings would go on the Kill once again, and another Power Play goal would be scored, this time by Tyler Kusznier. The Mallards would have their first lead of the game. The Wings would have a Power Play opportunity after, but would come up unsuccessful. The Mallards would have a 4-3 lead heading into the final period of play.

In the third period, the Wings knew they had to turn the game around, and they did just that as all goals in the third period were scored by the WIngs. Even though the third period was still just as penalty-filled, neither team would score a Power Play goal. At the 14:35 mark, Jibber Kuhl would score his 12th goal of the season with assists coming from Matthew Martin and Gavin Reed. Shortly after, with the Wings being on the Penalty Kill, Owen Pitters would score his 18th goal of the season and it was a shorthanded goal. This goal would be assisted by David Hruby and Cooper Anderson. As time would run down on the clock, the Mallards would try and pull their goaltender in an attempt to get a goal or two back. Instead, with just 10 seconds remaining, Easton Edwards would find the empty net with help from Jibber Kuhl and Matthew Martin. The Wings would win on night one with a score of 6-4.

Willum Braun was in net on Friday saving 33 of 37, and ended the night with a 0.892 SV%.

(Saturday, Jan. 17 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Saturday's game would be a complete turnaround from Friday as we would see a lot less penalties from both sides. Right away the Mallards would take a penalty however, and Caden Lee would score a Power Play goal at the 18:07 mark. This goal would be assisted by Jonathan Doucette and Matthew Martin. Not even 10 seconds later, the Wings would extend their lead when Matthew Martin would get a goal of his own with assistance from Easton Edwards and Brody Dustin. With no other scoring in the first period, the Wings would have a 2-0 lead heading into the second period of the night.

In the second period, the Wings would hold the Mallards down to just 4 shots on goal in the entire period, and those shots would only come from their Power Play. Before that though, the Wings would go on the Power Play, and Owen Pitters would score with help from Jibber Kuhl and Easton Edwards. After, when the Wings would go shorthanded, Beckett Hinchliff would get his Power Play goal. These would be the only goals of the second period, and the Wings have a 3-1 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third period, there would be no specialty teams goals, however, at the 9:40 mark, Zan Spari-Leben would score, extending the Wings lead even further. This goal would be assisted by Gavin Reed and Taven James. With no other scoring in the third, the WIngs would also win night two with a score of 4-1.

Adam Dybal was in net on Saturday saving 15 of 16, and ended the night with a 0.938 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to traveling to St. Cloud, MN to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen. Puck drop on Friday will be at 7:00 and puck drop on Saturday will be at 6:30. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV, or can be listened to on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock!

