Aberdeen Gets 4 Points in Standings against Bismarck Bobcats

Published on March 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings took a snowy road trip to Bismarck to take on the Bobcats in the VFW Sports Center. They went to overtime on Friday and won in a shootout, and won on Saturday in regulation!

(Friday, March 13 - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) Both teams would start out trying to find their footing. Shots on goal would be about even throughout the first period, and the teams would trade penalties. As time would wind down on the clock in the first period, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill, and with 0.01 seconds left on the clock, Nick Snyder would score for the Bobcats and take an early 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Wings would start out with a Power Play, but they would come up unsuccessful. Just before the halfway mark of the second period, Gianni Divita would score for the Bobcats, extending their lead to 2-0. But, just a couple minutes later, Jonathan Doucette would break the ice for the Wings getting his 12th goal of the season with assists coming from Brody Dustin and Cooper Anderson. The teams would trade off a couple more penalties, but with no more scoring in the second period, each team would head into the third period with a score of 2-1 with the Bobcats still holding the lead.

In the third period, frustrations would start to rise as there would be a few roughing penalties. But, the only goal of the period would come at the 10:48 mark from Aberdeen's David Hruby with help from Owen Pitters and Caden Lee. With no other scoring, the game would go into overtime. In regular season play, overtime would have 3 on 3 sudden death overtime for 5 minutes. Since there would be no scoring, the game would go into a shootout.

The first shooter for Aberdeen was Caden Lee - Miss

The first shooter for Bismarck was Eddie Revenig - Miss

The second shooter for Aberdeen was Owen Pitters - Goal

The second shooter for Bismarck was Nick Snyder - Miss

The third shooter for Aberdeen Matthew Martin - Save

The third shooter for Bismarck Charlie Kresl - Save

With Owen Pitters' shootout attempt being the only goal, Aberdeen would win night one!

Adam Dybal was in net for Aberdeen on Friday stopping 36 of 38, and ended the night with a .947 SV%.

(Saturday, March 14 - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) Aberdeen would have a different game on Saturday than on Friday. In the first period, they would go down early when Charlie Kresl would find the back of the net. Afterwards, tensions would start to boil over early. Neither team would score more in the first period, so the teams would go into the second period with Bismarck having a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Aberdeen would come out strong offensively. Just before the halfway mark of the second period, Caden Lee would score the equalizer with assists from David Hruby and Herman Berggren. After, the Wings would be on the Power Play, and Brody Dustin would be on a breakaway and find the back of the net scoring the eventual game-winner. This goal would be assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Gavin Reed. Towards the end of the period, Bismarck would be sent to the box for Too Many Players on the Ice, and Easton Edwards would score their second Power Play goal of the period. This goal would also be assisted by Gavin Reed and David Hruby.

In the third, both teams would take less penalties, so there would be less Power Play chances for both as well. As time would wind down on the clock, Bismarck would pull their goaltender to try and take the game to overtime. Instead, with 36 seconds left on the clock, Brody Dustin would put one into the empty net with help from Jonathan Doucette and Sam Scheetz. The Wings would win again on night two with a score of 4-1.

Adam Dybal was in net again on Saturday stopping 36 of 37 shots, and ended the night with a .973 SV%.

The team now looks to travel to Watertown, SD on Tuesday, March 17th to take on the Shamrocks for a St. Patrick's Day Game. Then, over the weekend, they will travel to Forest Lake, MN to take on the Mallards on Friday March 20, and Saturday March 21. You can watch all games on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock!

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North American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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