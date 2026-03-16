Wolverines Complete Weekend Sweep, Win Fourth Straight

Published on March 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines completed their weekend sweep against the Jets with tonight's 5-1 win, marking their fourth straight victory.

The Bydal brothers were on fire, tallying three of the Wolverines' five goals on the night.

Luc Bydal opened the scoring, recording the lone goal of the first period just under 11 minutes into play.

Rylan Bydal kicked off the second period with a goal of his own, finishing a centering pass from his brother Luc.

Balint Lobenwein followed shortly after. Aiden Lawson fired the initial shot, Chase Trompeter grabbed the rebound and sent it to the slot, where Lobenwein buried the one-timer to extend the Wolverines' lead.

Midway through the second, Jack McKenna carried the puck into the zone and centered it to Rylan Bydal, who ripped a long shot for his second goal of the night.

The Jets managed to tally one before the second period came to a close. But with the Jets' net empty late in the final frame, Hudson Bjornson sealed the game with his second goal of the season, giving the Wolverines the 5-1 win.

The Wolverines remain home this upcoming Friday and Saturday as they host the Kenai River Brown Bears.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

Wolverines Complete Weekend Sweep, Win Fourth Straight - Anchorage Wolverines

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