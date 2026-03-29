Anchorage Locks in Postseason Spot

Published on March 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines punched their ticket to the postseason with a 3-1 win over the Wisconsin Windigo at the Sullivan Arena.

Oliver Morris set the tone early, circling behind the net and burying a highlight-reel Michigan goal to give Anchorage momentum right out of the gate.

Chase Trompeter extended the lead late in the first period, capitalizing on a rebound and slipping it past the netminder on the far side to make it 2-0.

On the power play, Duke Gentzler added to the advantage after a shot from Rylan Bydal found its way to his stick, tipping it in for the Wolverines' third goal of the night.

Wisconsin spoiled Kai Weigel's shutout bid with a power-play goal in the final two minutes, but it wasn't enough to slow Anchorage down.

The win marks the Wolverines' seventh straight and moves them into a tie for second place in the Midwest Division, surpassing the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and securing their third consecutive playoff berth.

Anchorage wraps up the regular season next week with a Friday matchup in Kenai, followed by the final two home games at the Sullivan Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Get your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

With a bye during the weekend of April 10, the Wolverines' playoff schedule will be announced after the regular season concludes. Stay tuned to our social media and email updates for the latest information.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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