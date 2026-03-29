2026-2027 Camps Announced

Published on March 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce their camps for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Interested players can click on the appropriate camp below to register.

The New Jersey Titans Midwest NAHL ID Camp will take place at Addison Ice Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The camp will run June 5-7. Registration fee is $350. Register here.

The New Jersey Titans Main Camp will run from July 20th through the 25th, concluding with the annual Red vs White All-Star Game on July 25th. This camp is by invitation only and will determine the roster of the 2026-27 New Jersey Titans NAHL team.

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North American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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