Titans Welcome JT Tarantino

Published on January 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the addition of JT Tarantino to their NAHL staff as an Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager. The Wall, New Jersey native is no stranger to the Middletown Sports Complex, skating for the Titans in the AYHL for a majority of his youth hockey career. He made his junior hockey debut with the Titans in 2014 with 25 points in 40 games in the Metropolitan Junior Hockey League. Before rejoining the Titans, Tarantino spent the previous three seasons behind the bench of the Mercer Chiefs of the NCDC, helping to lead them to an Atlantic Division title in the 2024-25 season before falling in the Dineen Cup Finals. He also led Mercer's 2009 AAA team to their first ever appearance in AAHA District Playoffs. Prior to Mercer, he was the Head Coach of Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, where in his first season at the helm he led the Hawks to their first ACCHL Regular Season championship in program history.

"JT is poised to make a significant impact on our team with his wealth of experience in coaching, scouting, and player development," said General Manager George Haviland. "His extensive background at the Junior level will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our roster and develop our players. We believe he will be a tremendous asset to our organization and look forward to the contributions he will bring the Titans".







