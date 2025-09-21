New Jersey Falls in a Shootout 4-3

The Maine Nordiques escaped a fierce challenge from the New Jersey Titans, winning 4-3 in a shootout Friday night. Maine jumped out to an early lead with Felix Lundgren scoring in the first and Jack Klevby adding another in the second, but the Titans stormed back in the third with three quick goals from Skogen Schrott, Kristofers Krumins, and Nikolai Meshkantsov to tie the game and force overtime. Neither team could break the deadlock in the extra period, sending the contest to a shootout. Maine's Klevby and Damon Myers each scored in the tiebreaker, while New Jersey managed just one, giving the Nordiques the hard-fought victory and keeping their perfect start alive at 3-0-0.







