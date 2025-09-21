Wings Get First Regular Season Sweep and Secure First Points in the Dakota Buffalo Cup

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Watertown Shamrocks in the first weekend of Regular Season play and were able to get wins both Friday and Saturday night!

(Friday, Sept. 19th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) First, the Wings hosted the Shamrocks in the Odde for the Regular Season Home Opener. The Wings would come out hard, but it would be the Shamrocks who would score first when Noah Sergott would find the back of the net at the 12:41 mark. The Wings would continuously have good scoring chances from there, and have a Power Play chance, but would come up short. Then, at the 1:31 mark, Jack McDonough would score off his own rebound shot with Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin assisting, tying the game as both teams headed into the locker room.

The second period would be all Wings as they would continue to stay hard on the puck, and outshoot the Shamrocks. At the 16:47 mark, Sam Scheetz would get his first goal as an Aberdeen Wing with assists coming from Jibber Kuhl and Herman Berggren, and breaking the tie. Shortly after, Aberdeen would go on the Power Play, but would not be able to produce. Again after a few more good scoring chances, it would be Zan Spari-Leban with Owen Pitters and Matthew Martin assisting at the 4:31 mark, now making the score 3-1 with the Wings in the lead. But, before the period would end, the Wings would extend their lead when Jonathan Doucette would score with assists coming from Jack McDonough and Brody Dustin. The score would now be 4-1 in favor of the Wings heading into the final period of the night.

In the third period, the Wings would take a few more penalties than in the previous periods, but the Shamrocks would be unable to produce off of their Power Plays. Then, the Wings would get set up on the Power Play, and it would be Anthony Ciaramitaro scoring the goal for the Wings with assists coming from Jonathan Doucette and Sam Scheetz. Just five minutes later, Jack McDonough would get his second of the night with Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin assisting. The Wings would score 5 unanswered goals, and would win 6-1.

Adam Dybal was in net Friday night saving 20 of 21, and ended the night with a .952 SV%.

The three stars for Friday night were Adam Dybal (20 saves), Zan Spari-Leben (1 goal), and Jack McDonough (2 goals, 1 assist).

(Saturday, Sept. 20th - Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Watertown, SD) The Wings then traveled to Watertown to take on the Shamrocks in their home arena. The game would have a bit of a different start as far as shots on goal from Friday, but Watertown would be the first to strike again. This time, it would be a Power Play goal for them scored by Jordan Gudridge. This would be the only goal of the first period. The Wings would have to try and be more disciplined throughout the rest of the game, and it would look to pay off.

Throughout the second period, the Shamrocks would get sent to the box, and the Wings would look to turn it around, outshooting the Shamrocks throughout the second period. At the 14:52 mark, Owen Pitters would get the Wings on the board with a Power Play goal, assisted by Gavin Reed. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves on the Power Play again, and would get another Power Play goal by Jibber Kuhl with assistance coming from Sam Scheetz. They would continue to stay relentless on the puck, and just a few minutes later would extend their lead when Zan Spari-Leban would find the back of the net on a breakaway. To end the period, and with just over a minute left, Sam Scheetz for the Wings would score with Herman Berggren assisting making it 4 unanswered goals in the second period for the Wings. The score would be 4-1 heading into the final period of the weekend.

Throughout the third period, the Shamrocks would come out harder and more physical, but Owen Pitters would score his second goal of the night at the 14:30 mark with an assist coming from Easton Edwards further extending the Wings lead. Shortly after, the Shamrocks would get their chance to respond when Jordan Gudridge would get his second of the night. A back and forth battle would ensue as both teams would get some good chances, but it would be the Shamrocks who would again score at the 4:18 mark when Junior Podein would score. As time would wind down on the clock, Watertown would pull their goaltender in hopes to tie the game. Instead the puck would enter the zone, and Aberdeen would have a few chances to score on the empty net. Instead, Watertown would take it back down, and would have a faceoff in their zone. With just 6 seconds left, Price Grimes would pass the puck to Jibber Kuhl who would send the puck down the ice, and score into the empty net for the Wings securing the 6-3 victory Saturday night.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings saving 21 of 24, and ending the night with a .875 SV%.

The Aberdeen Wings now prepare to head to Blaine, MN for the NAHL Showcase! Their first game will be against the Wisconsin Windigo Wednesday, September 24th at 6:30 PM on Rink 3. Then, on Friday, September 26th, they take on the National Team Development Program at 5:15 PM on Rink 4. And finally, on Saturday, September 27th, they will take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at 3:30 PM on Rink 2. All games will take place at the NSC Super Rink and will be streamed on NAHLTV and on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock!

The next home games will be the following weekend, October 3rd and 4th when the Wings will take on the St. Cloud Norsemen! You can get your tickets at tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

