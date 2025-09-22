Warriors Snap Losing Streak in ABQ with Dramatic Last Second Comeback

Published on September 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - Saturday night was one of those games you won't soon forget. Coming into tonight's game, the Warriors had dropped the last 5 games in Albuquerque and it certainly hadn't been pretty. After a rough 3rd period the night before, Head Coach Mick Berge was determined to make some changes to his lineup. The Warriors added three new players to the line chart Saturday evening in South Korean Denny Oh, Czech Jakub Galnor, and 2008 Dallas Stars Elite member Keaton Martin. Both Oh and Martin made their NAHL debut's in the game, while Galnor, who came over from the Anchorage Wolverines, played in his 12th NAHL game.

1st Period: The Warriors got on the board first in this one thanks to a beautiful play by Grady Knutson. Knutson, who scored his first career NAHL goal the night before, lit the lamp with a shot that ricocheted off an IceWolf to give Oklahoma the lead. Soon after, the same line would double the score for Oklahoma. This time it was John Kelly, who blasted home a shot after a beautiful pass from Joey DeRosa. This was also Kelly's first career NAHL goal, coming at just 9 games played. Brendan Schooley, who is second in points (5) for Oklahoma this season, assisted on both Knutson and Kelly's goals. Before the end of the period, New Mexico would score to bring us to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

2nd Period: Just like the night before, the 2nd period was a bit crazy as things got out of hand physically. After a quick goal to start the period by New Mexico, both teams started including some shenanigans after whistles. No fights, but lots of scrums began occurring, slowing down play at times. Additionally, several no calls during play added gasoline to the fire of fueled up tensions between both teams, and several players received misconducts during the period. This actually came into play for Oklahoma as the Warriors were able to strike for the first time on the power play thanks to Jakub Galnor. Arriving in Oklahoma just last week, Galnor entered the lineup tonight and gave the Warriors a tremendous boost in offensive fire power. Galnor's goal was the last of the 2nd period, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead. The aggression between both teams did not cease however, even after the 2nd period horn. About 10 seconds after the final whistle, an IceWolf skated up to Brendan Schooley and threw a flying elbow/punch into Schooley's face. While Schooley was okay, that egregious penalty gave the Warriors a 5 minute power play entering in the 3rd, and a critical piece of the IceWolves team out for the rest of the game.

3rd Period: The first 17 minutes of the 3rd was a nightmare for Oklahoma. Mustering just 3 shots on the major penalty, the Warriors couldn't find the back of the net to bolster their lead. To make matters worse, shortly after the Warrior power play, a high sticking double minor was called on Oklahoma and New Mexico struck on their own man advantage to tie the game. Still reeling from the tying goal, New Mexico took advantage and would score not once, but twice more in the 3rd to completely flip the script of the game and lead 5-3. As the clock ticked down, hope of a win had seemingly vanished. However, around the 3:00 minute mark, coach Berge called timeout to urge his team on for one final push. Whatever was said, worked. With 1:56 remaining in the game and an empty net, Jakub Galnor took the puck effortlessly and fired a backhand into the back of the net to bring Oklahoma within one. After playing 11 games in Anchorage and only scoring one goal across those contests, Galnor doubled his goal tallies in a matter of periods. Then, with their net still empty, and 5 seconds remaining, Grady Knutson sent a puck into the zone, narrowly missing the net. Dominik Kiss chased after the puck, gathered it in the corner and centered it into a crowd just feet from the goal. As the puck bounced amongst the skates, Ronnie Wade saw the loose puck and popped it up and into the nylon netting with exactly two hundredths of a second left on the clock, tying the game. One of the most improbable comebacks in Warriors' history secured at least a point for Oklahoma.

OT: To overtime for the first time this season we went. Both teams had numerous chances to score, including two opportunities by Jakub Bednarik that just narrowly missed the net. The biggest play of the 5 minute period was an Adam Kimbrel save on an IceWolf breakaway with 9 seconds left. Kimbrel read it perfectly and pushed the puck away from harm to send the game into a shootout.

SO: The shootout went quickly as the Warriors took over. Oklahoma went first and Ben Likness, cool as the other side of the pillow, walked in on Silverberg, the IceWolves goaltender, and scored easily. On New Mexico's first try, Adam Kimbrel once again slammed the door and denied them a goal. Galnor went second for Oklahoma and was stopped on his attempt. The 2nd taker for New Mexico had no luck either as Kimbrel masterfully deflected the IceWolf shot. Then, with a chance to end it, Ethan Gonyeau buried his attempt past Silverberg, giving Oklahoma the 6-5 come from behind win. A critical win that snapped a 2-game losing streak, and almost certainly has bolstered the Warriors' confidence heading into the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN next week.

Oklahoma will face the Minot Minotauros, Wednesday, Sept. 24th at 4:30 PM, the Northeast Generals on Thursday at 12:30 PM, and the El Mira Aviators on Friday morning at 9:30 AM at the showcase. After those 3 games, the Warriors are back home for 4 of the next 5 weeknds in a row as they welcome Shreveport back to the Blazers Ice Centre on October 3rd and 4th. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.







