Oklahoma Signs Additional Tender, Kody Zuniga

Published on December 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are excited to announce the tendering of '08 Forward, Kody Zuniga of Wauconda, IL. Kody currently plays for the 18UAAA Milwaukee Admirals and the T1EHL 18U Admirals.

Welcome to Oklahoma, Kody!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.