Oklahoma Signs Additional Tender, Kody Zuniga
Published on December 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are excited to announce the tendering of '08 Forward, Kody Zuniga of Wauconda, IL. Kody currently plays for the 18UAAA Milwaukee Admirals and the T1EHL 18U Admirals.
Welcome to Oklahoma, Kody!
Check out the Oklahoma Warriors Statistics
North American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025
- Oklahoma Signs Additional Tender, Kody Zuniga - Oklahoma Warriors
- Wilderness Head to Holiday Full of Cheer After Split with Windigo - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Oklahoma Signs Additional Tender, Kody Zuniga
- Sweep! Warriors Win in Dominant Fashion to Take Game 2, 6-1
- Warriors Win: Denny Oh's OT Winner Lifts Shorthanded Warriors in Corpus
- Oklahoma Wins Series vs Jackalopes with 6-1 Rout
- Warriors Win! Warriors Win! Oklahoma Outlasts Odessa, 2-1, in a Shootout