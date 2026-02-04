Warriors Make Trade with Maine Nordiques

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have traded with the Maine Nordiques, sending '05 (F) William-Francisco Parent to Maine in exchange for '06 (F) Easton Rooney.

Rooney, hails from Ham Lake, MN and has played in 23 games in the NAHL, splitting time between Johnstown and Maine. Easton provides great size and skating up front for Oklahoma as he stands 6'2. While he has 3 points in those 23 games, Rooney averaged a point per game in Minnesota high school hockey just a couple years ago.

The Warriors coaching staff is thrilled for Easton to join the team and immediately begin contributing all over the ice.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.