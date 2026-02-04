Warriors Make Trade with Maine Nordiques
Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have traded with the Maine Nordiques, sending '05 (F) William-Francisco Parent to Maine in exchange for '06 (F) Easton Rooney.
Rooney, hails from Ham Lake, MN and has played in 23 games in the NAHL, splitting time between Johnstown and Maine. Easton provides great size and skating up front for Oklahoma as he stands 6'2. While he has 3 points in those 23 games, Rooney averaged a point per game in Minnesota high school hockey just a couple years ago.
The Warriors coaching staff is thrilled for Easton to join the team and immediately begin contributing all over the ice.
North American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- NATV Free Game of the Week Ice Wolves vs IceRays February 6 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Hawks' Cruise to 6-2 Victory in Front of Lively 1st Summit Arena Crowd on Star Wars Night - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Warriors Make Trade with Maine Nordiques - Oklahoma Warriors
- Warriors Finalize Trade with Bismarck Bobcats - Oklahoma Warriors
- Warriors Complete Trade with Austin Bruins - Oklahoma Warriors
- Dziver Collects NAHL Forward of the Month Honors for January - Minnesota Wilderness
- Wilderness Return to Lower 48 After 3-Point Weekend in Kenai - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Warriors Make Trade with Maine Nordiques
- Warriors Finalize Trade with Bismarck Bobcats
- Warriors Complete Trade with Austin Bruins
- Warriors Win! Gutsy Performance from Shorthanded Warriors Ends in Series Split with Wranglers
- Warriors Drop Series Finale vs Odessa