Warriors Finalize Trade with Bismarck Bobcats

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors finalized a trade with the Bismarck Bobcats to send (F) Ben Likness to Bismarck in exchange for (F) Ben Osiashvili and (D) Mathias Kristiansen.

The trade is the first of several made by the Warriors ahead of this week's trade deadline.

Osiashvili is an '06 from Hewlett, NY and has played in 61 USHL games as well as 29 NAHL games during his junior career. He's listed at 5'10, 176 lbs and is a right-handed shot. Osiashvili also is committed to NCAA Division 1 Colorado College.

Kristiansen is also an '06 with considerable junior experience. The defenseman from Oslo, Norway has has played in 24 NAHL games after working through the ranks of Norwegian hockey. Mathias is listed at 6'0, 176 lbs and is also a right-handed shot.







