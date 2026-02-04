Maryland Hosts Johnstown in Series That Impacts Playoff Race

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears increased their lead on the East Division to 15 points after taking three of a possible four points against the Maine Nordiques. The Black Bears are now 33-5-4 with 70 points on the season. This weekend, the Johnstown Tomahawks come to town in a series that will affect the playoff race. The Tomahawks currently sit in the sixth and final playoff spot in the East Division with a record of 18-16-7 with 43 points. With the Danbury Hat Tricks only trailing Johnstown by two points, and the Philadelphia Rebels behind the Tomahawks by three points, Johnstown is feeling the pressure to get some wins in the home stretch of the season.

Maryland hosted its rival, the Maine Nordiques, this past weekend and increased its lead in the division by a point. Game one saw a rough start where the Nordiques scored the first three goals of the game. The Black Bears responded in the second period, getting a deflection goal from forward Michael Sandruck, a highlight reel goal from defenseman Anthony Pellitteri, and a rebound goal on the power play from forward and captain Owen Drury to tie the game at 3-3. Forward Harrison Smith gave Maryland a 4-3 lead in the third, but Maine responded with a power play goal to tie the game at 4-4. The Nordiques would go on to win 5-4 in overtime off a goal from forward Austin Borggaard. Night two was a defensive battle, which Maryland won 1-0, thanks to a shorthanded goal from forward Ryan Franks and 25 saves from goaltender Ryan Denes.

The Tomahawks have gone 3-5-2 in their last 10 games, allowing teams to catch up to them in the playoff race. Last weekend, they split a series at home against the New Jersey Titans. Game one was defined by a rough second and third periods. Despite heading into the first intermission tied 1-1 thanks to a goal from defenseman Drew Peterson, Johnstown would fall behind 3-1 after two periods. Despite a goal from forward Charlie Zetterkvist to make the score 3-2 in the third period, New Jersey would score twice more to secure a 5-2 win. Despite falling behind 1-0 in the first period of game two, Johnstown responded with goals from forward Nick Jarmain and defenseman Jack Sullivan, giving the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead. Forward Emerson Marshall struck in the second period to make the score 3-1 followed by Zetterkvist's second goal of the weekend to make it 4-1. The Titans would tally to make it 4-2 shortly after, but Jarmain's second goal of the game regained the three goal lead 5-2. Forward Aaron Bleier capped off the scoring with a goal in the third period to make the final score 6-2. Goaltender Zach Ferris made 20 saves for Johnstown in the win.

Maryland has gotten the better of Johnstown so far this season, sporting a 4-0-0 record against their East Division foe, outscoring them 20-7 in those four games. The Black Bears have scored four or more goals in all four games.

Players to Watch:

Liam Doherty (D, MYD): Doherty has been an anchor of the defense all season long, using his size and strength to make plays in the defensive zone and limit offensive chances for his opponents. On top of that, he is having a career year offensively with 19 points in 40 games. Doherty has three assists in his last five games.

Nick Jarmain (F, JTN): Jarmain's three point effort this past Saturday sparked Johnstown to a 6-2 win and ended his own five game point drought. His 42 points lead the Tomahawks so far this season. In four games against Maryland this season, Jarmain has one goal and one assist.

Maryland and Johnstown take the ice on Friday, February 6th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, February 7th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







