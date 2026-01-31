Maine Beats Maryland in Overtime

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears took the ice Friday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena against an East Division rival in the Maine Noridques as the top two East Division teams meet for the fifth time this season, with Maryland winning the prior four games. This time, however, it was the Maine Nordiques securing a win with an overtime goal from forward Austin Borggaard to win 5-4 over the Black Bears.

The Nordiques scored the first three goals of the game in the first period, the first two coming from forward Joseph Gasperko and the third coming from forward Damon Myers to make the score 3-0 after 20 minutes. Maryland would wake up in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. The first goal came from a deflection from forward Michael Sandruck to make it 3-1. Defenseman Anthony Pellitteri scored a highlight real goal, dangling a defenseman before snapping the puck short side against Maine goaltender Lukas Fursten to make the score 3-2. Forward and captain Owen Drury tied the game on the power play for a 3-3 score after 40 minutes.

Black Bears' goaltender Ryan Denes made some great saves to start the third period before forward Harrison Smith scored on a one-time shot from the slot to give Maryland a 4-3 lead. However, Maine would tie the game 4-4 on the power play later in the third period on a wrist shot from the far circle from forward Jack Klevby. The game went to overtime where Borggaard made a forehand-backhand move to slide the puck five-hole for a 5-4 Nordiques win. Fursten made 39 saves in the winning effort while Denes made 16 saves in the loss.

Maryland and Maine take the ice on Saturday, January 31st, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena where the Black Bears will dawn its 2026 Old Bay jerseys. All games can be streamed on NATV.







