Black Bears and Generals Battle in Important East Division Clash

The Maryland Black Bears are on a win streak once again, taking out the New Jersey Titans twice to bring the streak to three straight wins. The Black Bears have the NAHL's best goal differential (+79) and are first in the East Division with a 31-4-3 record and 65 points. Maryland has a tough opponent once again this week in the Northeast Generals, who are fourth in the East Division with a record of 19-13-4 and 42 points.

The Black Bears used their strong blend of scoring ability and defensive capabilities to shut out the Titans last weekend. Forward Ryan Franks scored a second period goal to make it 1-0 Maryland, before forwards Tanner Duncan and Jaiden Sikura scored in the third period to make the score 3-0. Goaltender Ryan Denes would turn aside all 22 shots he saw for his fourth shutout of the season and a 3-0 win. With the shutout, Denes became the Black Bears' all-time shutout leader with five in his Maryland career. The next night saw a similar story, with Black Bears' forward Josh Frenette scoring in the first period to make it 1-0. Duncan and Sikura would each tally for a second consecutive night to give Maryland a 3-0 lead. New Jersey ended Dom Gatto's shutout bid with a late third period power play goal, but the Black Bears held on for a 3-1 win. Gatto made 22 saves in the win.

It was the tale of two games for the Northeast Generals this past weekend, who dropped game one to the Philadelphia Rebels in a blowout loss before returning the favor the next night. Game one saw forward Tyler Kelly score Northeast's lone goal in a 7-1 loss, where the Generals allowed four goals in the first period and could never recover. Northeast would regroup for a dominant game two performance. The Generals got goals in the first two periods from forwards Logan Poulin, Finn Conor, and Luke Drury to give Northeast a 3-0 lead. Defenseman Stephen Fabiano and forward Andrew Gibbons scored in the third period to make the score 5-0. The Rebels broke the shutout bid late, but the Generals held on for a 5-1 win. Generals' goalie Will Mizenko made 24 saves in the win.

This will be the second series of games between Maryland and Northeast, with both being played at Canton Ice House. The Black Bears swept the Generals the last time these two teams met in mid-December, winning both games 4-1 and 3-1.

Players to Watch:

Jaden Sikura (F, MYD): Sikura is tied with forward Tanner Duncan for the Maryland team lead in goals (20). He has been a force all season long, using a dangerous shot to beat goaltenders. In his last three games, Sikura has recorded two goals and four points. The last time the Black Bears and Generals played, Sikura scored three of Maryland's seven goals for that weekend. He also previously spent 40 games with Northeast during the 2024-2025 NAHL season, registering 27 points.

Vinny Ipri (D, MYD): Ipri is the leading scorer from the blue line so far this season for Northeast with 24 points in 34 games. He has played 78 games between two seasons for the Generals in his career, recording 12 goals and 48 points. Irpri recorded an assist against Maryland during a 4-1 loss to the Black Bears this season.

The two teams will take the ice on Friday, January 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, January 24th, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with both games at Canton Ice House. All games can be streamed on NATV.







