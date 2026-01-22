Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for 2026-27 Season: Caleb Schwark

Published on January 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Caleb Schwark!

The 6'3 196lbs left-shot defenseman, from Blaine, MN, is currently playing for the Minnesota Moose of the NA3HL. In 28 games played so far in the 2025-26 season, he has scored 6 goals, 5 assists, for 11 total points. Before this season, the 19 year old played for Blaine High School where he appeared in 27 games scoring 4 goals, 10 assists, for 14 total points and was also a Captain for the team. Over the course of the 25-26 season, he also had the chance to skate and travel with the Aberdeen Wings, experiencing practice, home games, and travel experiences with the team.

Head Coach and General Manager of the Aberdeen Wings had this to say about Caleb: "Caleb has done a great job this year with his current team, the Minnesota Moose. He came in and spent time with us and proved he can be a great addition to next year's line up."

Caleb also said, "I had a great experience being with the team this year, and I'm excited to be back in the great community of Aberdeen."







