Wings Split Weekend VS Bruins in Austin, MN

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Austin, MN to take on the Bruins to start off a 4 game series. The Wings would start the weekend off with a win on Friday, but would come up short Saturday night.

(Friday Feb. 27 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) The game would start out with both teams proving that the weekend would be a defensive competition. The Wings would start out on the Power Play just 4 minutes into the game when Austin would take a slashing penalty, but would not be able to find the back of the net. Towards the end of the period, Austin would get their turn on the Power Play, and Austin's leading scorer Siamion Marshchanok would score on the Power Play, giving them the lead. Right after the goal, however, Austin would be back on the Penalty Kill, setting the Wings up on the man-advantage. Just a minute after Austin would score, the Wings would respond with their own Power Play goal from Matthew Martin with assists from Sam Scheetz and Jonathan Doucette. The score would be tied at one after the first twenty minutes of play.

In the second period, The Wings would take more penalties than the Bruins, but neither team would be able to score on either side. The Wings would outshoot the Bruins, but both teams' defense would be up to the task. With no scoring in the second, both teams would head into the third still tied at 1.

In the third period, there would be no additional penalties added to the scoresheet, but the Bruins would start the period on the Power Play, because of a Wings penalty taken at the conclusion of the second period. However, the Wings Penalty Kill would be successful, and the Bruins would be unable to score. In the third, the Bruins would turn it around and outshoot the Wings, but the Wings would hold strong defensively. Just after the halfway mark of the third, Cooper Anderson would score his 10th goal of the season, and the eventual game-winner. Assists would be credited to Briggs Orr and Matthew Martin. Since there would be no additional scoring, the Wings would win night one with a score of 2-1.

Willum Braun was in net on Friday stopping 29 of 30, and ended the night with a .967 SV%.

(Saturday Feb. 28 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN) Saturday would be quite a turnaround for the Wings. Both teams would take significant penalties, but the Wings would come up just short in the scoring department.

In the first period, it would only take just under two minutes for someone to break the ice for scoring. Michael Coleman would score for the Bruins, which would start the frustrations between both teams. Just a minute later, Cooper Anderson for the Wings and JJ Franceschetti for the Bruins would drop the gloves which would result in coincidental fighting majors. Shortly after, the Wings would get a 4 minute Power Play, but would come out unsuccessful. As time would wind down for the first period, EJ Paddington would add to the scoresheet, and extending the lead for the Bruins. Austin would have a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, the Wings would have two Power Plays to start the period, but again would unfortunately be unable to score on them. The Bruins would continue to barely outshoot the Wings, but the Wings would play well defensively. That is, until they would have to go on a 5 on 3 Penalty Kill towards the end of the period. At that point, Matsvei Marshchanok would score, and extend the lead to 3-0.

In the final period of the weekend, the Wings would go on the Power Play halfway through the period, and would finally add to the scoresheet. Cooper Anderson would score with help from Caden Lee and Jonathan Doucette. At the end of the period, both teams would add to the penalty side of things with Unsportsmanlike Conduct as frustrations would rise. But with Anderson's goal being the only goal of the period, the Bruins would win on Saturday with a score of 3-1.

Willum Braun was again in net on Saturday stopping 29 of 32, and ended the night with a .906 SV%.

