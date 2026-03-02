Strong Feburary Pushes IceRays Ahead in Playoff Battle

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (25-19-5, 55 PTS) return home with 10 valuable points after winning five of six games on their recent road trip. A strong finish to February has helped the IceRays create a five-point cushion over both Oklahoma (50 PTS) and Shreveport (50 PTS), who remain close behind in the standings.

The race for a top-six finish in the South Division remains tight as Corpus Christi continues its push for home-ice advantage in the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Over the weekend, the Lone Star Brahmas (69 PTS) became the first South Division team to clinch a postseason berth. Meanwhile, New Mexico (62 PTS) has pulled even with El Paso (62 PTS) for second place that comes with a first-round bye. With just 10 regular-season games remaining, it appears unlikely the IceRays will improve their seeding as they hold onto fourth place. Odessa (47 PTS) sits on the outside looking in, trailing Oklahoma and Shreveport by three points, while Amarillo (40 PTS) is beginning to fall out of playoff contention.

Six of the IceRays final 10 games will be played at home, including four pivotal matchups against Oklahoma. Corpus Christi will host the Warriors this weekend at the Hilliard Center, aiming to widen the gap in the middle of the division standings.

Below is our upcoming home games and theme nights:

Shoot a Puck, Win a Truck Promo March 6 -

Presented by AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi

Fans who purchase a ticket to the game by March 4th are automatically entered to be selected to win

Season Tickets Holders are automatically entered

Select Participants will be randomly selected and notified on March 5th

Must be 18 years of Age to qualify

STEM Night March 7 -

Presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures

Students wearing school spirit shirts get in FREE

1000 Fidget Giveaway Items

Robotics Exhibition on the concourse

Hands-On STEM Table

OLD Time Hockey Night March 14 -

Presented by Hillard Law

Special Meet & Greet Autograph Session during 2 nd Intermission

Specialty Slapshot Themed Jerseys

Post Game Skate with the IceRays & Steve Carlson presented by RTFC

Jersey Auction on DASH

Fan Appreciation Weekend March 27 & 28

Billet Appreciation Night

IceRays Prizes

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







