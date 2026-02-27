IceRays Look to Keep Rolling against Shreveport at George's Pond

Published on February 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (24-18-5, 4th) take a four-game winning streak into Shreveport, Louisiana, for their final series of February against the Shreveport Mudbugs (20-18-7, 6th). Corpus Christi has controlled the season series, winning five of the six previous meetings, including an emphatic home sweep last month.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

The Mudbugs host the IceRays at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. CT both nights.

Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

TIMES ARE CHANGING

The IceRays and Mudbugs have built a strong rivalry since Shreveport joined the NAHL in the 2016-17 season. Since the Mudbugs inaugural year, Corpus Christi has managed just two winning seasons in the series and holds an overall record of 36-51-7 against Shreveport.

The tables have turned this season. After dropping the opener of the season series, the IceRays have rattled off five straight victories over the Mudbugs which included a dominant 6-0 shutout of Shreveport in their last meeting. Dating back to last year's postseason matchup, Corpus Christi has won eight of the last nine meetings.

That said, winning at George's Pond has proven to be difficult. The IceRays hold a 15-26-5 road record in Shreveport and will look to continue turning the tide away from home.

JACK ATTACK

First-year forward Jack Mackenzie has elevated his play over the past month and become a key contributor during the IceRays win streak.

The Westfield, Indiana native has recorded two goals and two assists during that stretch while continuing to dominate in the faceoff circle. Mackenzie has totaled seven points in his last seven games, highlighted by two multi-point performances. He currently ranks fifth among IceRays forwards with 15 points this season.

TRICKY NICKY

After a slow start to his second season in the Coastal Bend, Nick Sinani is heating up at the right time.

The Michigan native posted a goal and an assist in Corpus Christi's 5-2 win over Oklahoma to complete the sweep. Sinani has scored in five of the last seven games, collecting eight points during that span.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward has already set career highs in every major offensive category this season. The IceRays will lean heavily on his production down the stretch and into the postseason.







