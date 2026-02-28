Ice Wolves Vanquish Wranglers, 5-3

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-3 Friday, February 27. The Ice Wolves jumped out to the lead just before the halfway mark of the first period when Stanley Hubbard would score on the powerplay. The Wranglers would respond with a powerplay goal of their own from Tiernan O'Rourke to tie the game. Brock Fairbanks would put home a break away just 28 seconds later and the Ice Wolves would lead 2-1 after the first period. The second period would start with Andy Earl scoring back-to-back goals both on the powerplay to extend the Ice Wolves lead to 4-1. The Wranglers tried to battle back with Alfons Jentler finding the back of the net to bring his side within two goals. Andrey Moskvitin would fire home a shot from the point to restore the three-goal lead for the Ice Wolves with just under five minutes left in the period. The Wranglers would then find a goal from Kolos Feher with only 45 seconds remaining in the second period to make it a 5-3 game. Jackson Silverberg would stop all 11 shots in the third period to secure the victory. The Ice Wolves take on the Wranglers in the regular season series finale Saturday February 28 at 7:14pm CT/6:14pm MT and all of the action can be seen on NATV by selecting the away audio.







