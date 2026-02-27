Generals Complete Weekend Sweep and Conclude Regular Season Series

CANTON - The Johnstown Tomahawks (19-21-7) were defeated by the Northeast Generals (23-17-6) in regulation by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night in Canton, MA. Nick Jarmain and Justin Chiras scored late goals in the third peiriod for Johnstown to get them on the board after behind 4-0. Zack Ferris was back between the pipes for Johnstown and came out strong after back to back starts from Oleksiienko spanning over the last two weeks. Ferris made 24 saves on 28 Generals shots in the loss. Keagin Wilson got the nod once again for Northeast and was solid, just as he was last night, stopping 24 of the 26 Johnstown shots (12/14 in 3P) for the victory.

After scoring first on Friday night and then ultimately surrendering four straight goals, the Hawks' needed to come out with a different level of spark on Saturday evening. However, things began in rather similar fashion as Friday, with the first period yielding no scoring from either side. The play was dominated by a lot of changes in possession throughout all three zones and numerous whistles. The Hawks' did grab the game's first power play just over five minutes into the period but as was the case for all 60-minutes last night, the man-advantage came up empty as they looked for the first goal. Northeast did end up handling the majority of play, especially when it was in the Tomahawks zone. They took a hefty, 12-4 shots on goal advantage with them to the first break with the game still scoreless.

Off we went into the second period and the low-scoring affair continued with both teams seemingly just misconnecting on the extra pass needed to generate something. Both Zack Ferris and Keagin Wilson were certainly doing their part to keep the puck out of the net. The Generals were sent off for the second time on the night with about half of the period left to play giving the Hawks' another great chance to grab a lead. Northeast's PK continued to dominate, leaving the Hawks' offense little room to operate. The stalemate finally broke open once a net front scrum yielded matching minor penalties from each side, sending the game to four-on-four for the next two minutes. You could almost feel a goal coming, no matter what side it came from. Unfortunately for the Hawks' it came off the stick of a General after finishing off a pretty three player passing play to give them the first goal of the game with just about four minutes remaining. Bad got worse quickly for Johnstown as an unfortunate bounce of the puck found its way over top of Zack Ferris and into the back of the net just a minute later which extended the lead to 2-0 late in the second period. Northeast took a 2-0 lead, a 20-12 shot advantage and all of the momentum into the game's second intermission.

The starts of periods haven't been kind to the Tomahawks' for the majority of the season and that continued tonight as they were gifted another early power play just 11 seconds into the period. While down two, this opportunity essentially becomes a must score scenario but the Northeast penalty kill extended their weekend streak to an impressive eight kills in a row. Northeast went to their second and third power play of the night in quick succession between the 12-minute mark and the nine-minute mark. After failing to score on the second, the third chance led to their third goal pushing the lead into pretty comfortable territory with just under ten minutes to play at 3-0. A long list of penalties began to form as we headed for the latter stages of the game with the result all but solidified. Each team earned a couple of penalty-kills and with the momentum gained from their most recent, Northeast scored a fourth goal making it 4-0 with just under three minutes left, a seemingly insurmountable hill to climb for the Tomahawks. However, after a couple of irresponsible Generals penalties late, the Hawks' found themselves on an extended 5-on-3 power play and the captain came through once again, getting the Hawks on the board. Defenseman Justin Chiras also found the back of the net with a seeing-eye wrist shot from his point position to cut the deficit to two. Jarmain also recorded an assist on the goal. Unfortunately it turned out to be too little, too late for Johnstown as the clock was working severely against them following the Chiras goal as just 54 seconds remained in the game. Northeast would hang on to earn the 4-2 victory, exercising their demons from the last Johnstown visit in September where Johnstown completed a jaw-dropping two-goal comeback with under a minute to play and added an empty netter to steal the victory. The Generals were outshot in the final frame 14-8 but still managed to lead the game total 28-26 and complete the sweep of Johnstown.

