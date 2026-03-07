Norris' Late Bank-Shot Propels Hawks' to Important Regulation Victory over Hat Tricks

March 7, 2026

JOHNSTOWN - The Johnstown Tomahawks (21-21-8) defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks (24-21-6) in regulation by a score of 3-1 on Friday night in Johnstown. Hawks' defenseman Kirby Perler got the scoring started late in the first period, Ben Norris scored his first goal as a Tomahawk and Nick Jarmain extended his goal scoring streak to seven straight games with the empty net goal to seal the deal. Zack Ferris was the Hawks' net minder for the third consecutive contest and made 21 saves on 22 Danbury shots for the victory. The Hat Tricks got a goal from Matt Shpungin and Jon Dukaric played well between the pipes despite the loss, turning aside 29 of the 31 Tomahawks' shots.

Friday night's action got underway at 1st Summit Arena, and despite the nearly 2,800 fans in attendance and the high stakes surrounding the matchup, the opening period began at a relatively slow pace offensively. Both teams struggled to generate sustained scoring chances early as the game began to slowly settle in. Danbury earned the first power play opportunity of the night just a few minutes into the period after William Stewart was sent off for boarding. The Hat Tricks looked to take advantage and continue their recent strong stretch of play - having won seven of their last ten games - with an early 1-0 lead. However, the Tomahawks' penalty kill stood tall, keeping the game scoreless. While scoring chances were limited throughout the first frame, the period was far from uneventful. Numerous stoppages due to offsides and icing slowed the flow of play, but the lively Johnstown crowd helped keep the energy high inside the arena. As the clock ticked toward the final five minutes, it appeared the two teams might head into the intermission locked in a scoreless tie. Instead, Tomahawks defenseman Kirby Perler provided an unlikely spark offensively. Perler found space and buried the game's opening goal late in the period, giving Johnstown a 1-0 lead and igniting the home crowd. Ben Norris and Charlie Zetterkvist were credited with the assists on the play. Shortly after the goal, tensions began to rise as both teams took minor penalties for roughing and tripping, starting a brief parade to the penalty box to close out the period. Neither side was able to capitalize, though, and the teams headed into the intermission with Johnstown holding the 1-0 advantage.The Tomahawks also held the edge in shots on goal, outshooting Danbury 13-7 in a relatively strong opening period.

The second period began much like the first, with both teams struggling to generate consistent offense or high-danger scoring chances. The Tomahawks were awarded their second power-play opportunity of the night about midway through the frame, but the Danbury penalty kill - along with goaltender Jon Dukaric - stood strong, keeping the deficit to just one. Following the unsuccessful power play, the Tomahawks found themselves in some penalty trouble of their own, taking two separate penalties within a three-minute span. Johnstown managed to kill off the first, but Danbury eventually broke through late in the period on the second. Matt Shpungin found the back of the net for his 19th goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1. Shortly after the equalizer, the physicality between the two teams began to escalate. Both sides were assessed coincidental minor penalties, leading to four-on-four hockey for the remainder of the period but nothing doing. After 40 minutes of play, the game remained deadlocked at 1-1, with Johnstown holding a slight edge in shots on goal, 18-16, setting the stage for a pivotal third period, and everyone in the building knew it.

Much of the conversation leading into the weekend was centered around just how important these games were in the East Division standings. With limited games remaining and both teams battling for position, Friday night had all the vibes of a playoff matchup. Through the first 40 minutes, the game certainly reflected that. While it remained low-scoring, it featured plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments, strong physical play, and solid goaltending from both sides. That same intensity carried into the third period as both teams recognized the significance of the two points still up for grabs in a 1-1 game with less than 20 minutes remaining. The back-and-forth play continued, and as the clock dipped under the ten-minute mark, it began to feel like the two teams were once again destined for overtime - something that has already happened twice between these clubs this season. However, with exactly six minutes remaining, one of the Tomahawks' newest forwards delivered in crunch time. Ben Norris scored his sixth goal of the season - and his first as a Tomahawk - banking the puck off of Danbury goaltender John Dukaric from the right side corner and into the back of the net to give Johnstown a 2-1 lead. Charlie Zetterkvist picked up his second assist of the night on the play. The goal sent the crowd at 1st Summit Arena into a frenzy, and with such little time remaining, the importance of the moment was clear to everyone in the building. Just over a minute later, though, the Tomahawks and crowd were forced to dial back in and defend that lead after taking an interference penalty with 4:52 remaining. The penalty kill stepped up when it mattered most, delivering the make-or-break moment of the game. Goaltender Zack Ferris, who was tested a bit less than normal, still faced 22 shots on the night, and despite not having to make any jaw-dropping saves, came through with a couple clutch stops during the kill to preserve the late lead. The successful penalty kill gave the Tomahawks another burst of energy as the game entered its final moments. After a Danbury timeout with under two minutes remaining, the Hat Tricks set up in the Johnstown zone looking for the equalizer. But the Tomahawks cleared the puck into the neutral zone, and the captain sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left - extending his goal-scoring streak to seven games. The goal sent the arena into celebration mode and got deafeningly loud as the Tomahawks secured a crucial two points and kept Danbury pointless. Johnstown came away with the 3-1 victory while also leading in shots on goal at 31-22.

