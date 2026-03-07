Anchorage's Rally Falls Short in 4-3 OT Battle

Published on March 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The game started and ended in the Ice Dogs' favor, but in the middle frame, the Wolverines briefly took control.

After falling behind 2-0 within the first five minutes, Luc Bydal put the Wolverines on the board. He carried the puck to the edge of the circle, spun, and fired a shot that deflected off two Fairbanks players before finding the back of the net.

Seven and a half minutes into the second period, while playing shorthanded, Sam Evert and Landon Greenough worked a give-and-go through the Ice Dogs' zone. Greenough fed Evert, who one-timed the puck to the far side to even the score at 2-2.

Before the second period ended, Chase Trompeter sent a long shot from the point. The puck traveled through traffic, struck the netminder, and slowly trickled across the line to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.

The Ice Dogs tied the game in the third period, forcing overtime. Just 26 seconds into the extra frame, Fairbanks found the winner to take the game 4-3.

The two teams will wrap up their series tomorrow in Fairbanks with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.







