Black Bears Overpower Rebels to Clinch First-Round Bye

Published on March 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ODENTON, MD - On the last game of a nine-game homestand, the Maryland Black Bears looked to close it out in style with the start of the home-and-home weekend against the Philadelphia Rebels. After a tough start, the Black Bears dug deep and were able to snag a 4-3 win.

The first period was a bit of a feeling-out period, with both the Black Bears and Philadelphia playing plenty in the neutral zone. It wasn't until a late power play for Philadelphia for them to break the ice. Abzel Alibek wristed a shot through traffic to elude Ryan Denes to make it 1-0 Philadelphia. Only 42 seconds later, Drew Belleson made it 2-0, coming down from the point and sniping a shot at even strength. Maryland fought back with Kris Krumins tipping an Anthony Pellitteri shot with 16.7 seconds left in the period to cut the lead in half.

In the second period, Maryland came alive with Tanner Duncan hammering home a one-timer to tie the game up, extending his point streak to 26 games. Exactly a minute later, Krumins netted his second of the game thanks to a turnover created by Owen Drury to make it 3-2 Black Bears. Keeping the pressure on, Maryland would strike later in the frame with Will Esterbrooks using the paddle of the Philadelphia goalie to make it 4-2 before the second intermission.

Maryland was content to play keep away in the third for the first part of the frame, but an errant turnover allowed Jake Schultz to break in and make it a 4-3 game. Philadelphia kept pressing, but Maryland's defense kept them at bay and were able to take Friday's game 4-3. The win allowed the Black Bears to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Black Bears will head to Philadelphia for the back-half of the home-and-home







