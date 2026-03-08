Warriors Battle, Shut Down IceRays in 4-1 Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors got out to an early lead and never looked back in their 4-1 win over the IceRays on Saturday night. Oklahoma struck first on a misplayed puck by the Corpus goaltender, allowing for an easy goal for Jackson Hone. The Warriors limited the IceRays to just 3 shots on goal in the 1st period. In the 2nd, the Warriors had chances with several power play opportunities, however their next goal came on the 5-on-5 via Trace Day. On a breakout, Day flung the puck along the near boards to himself, creating space and a lane to the net. With the speed he generated, Trace lifted the puck over the shoulder of the IceRay netminder and doubled the lead for the Warriors. Again, Oklahoma showed its defensive prowess only allowing 5 shots on goal in the middle frame. In the 3rd, the Warriors would again strike first. This time it was Jakub Kristek on a loose puck that he backhanded home. Corpus Christi would score their first of the game moments later, but for the remainder of the period Oklahoma kept them at bay. The 3rd didn't end without some craziness though as several IceRay players instigated multiple fights against Oklahoma, keeping the Warriors on the Power Play for 3 and a half minutes at the end of the game. Two weeks ago in Oklahoma City, Corpus scored a buzzer beater goal before the final horn. Tonight, with a 5-on-3 advantage, Oklahoma returned the favor and buried one from Jackson Hone with 5 seconds left to add the exclamation point on a huge night for the Warriors. With the win, Oklahoma snaps their 3 game losing streak, adds two points on the 7th place Odessa Jackalopes, and gets a massive confidence boost ahead of a big matchup with Lone Star next weekend. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com for both games.

