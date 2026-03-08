IceRays Fall to Warriors, 4-1, in Series Finale

March 7, 2026

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (26-20-5, 4th) dropped the series finale to the Oklahoma Warriors (24-21-5, 6th) by a final score of 4-1 at the Hilliard Center Saturday night. Corpus Christi managed just 15 shots in the loss.

"We didn't execute the way we needed to tonight," Head coach Kevin St. Jacques said. "Turnovers hurt us, and when you give a team extra chances they're going to capitalize. The good thing is we're still in control of our spot. We'll learn from it, reset this week, and get ready for a big push in these last eight games."

Corpus Christi controlled the early moments of the contest as the Warriors came out of the gates slow. The IceRays' best look of the period came five minutes in on a deflection by Islom Dzahbberganov that clipped the glove of Warriors goaltender Billy Stuski and stayed out. Oklahoma flipped the momentum shortly after following a costly turnover by IceRays goaltender Gavin Melcher that left Jackson Hone with a wide-open net to make it 1-0.

Corpus Christi earned a power play later in the period but failed to register a shot. The Warriors finished the frame outshooting the IceRays 10-3, though they were unable to extend their lead before the intermission.

The game opened up in the second period, along with the physical play, as multiple scrums erupted throughout the frame. One of those scrums led to a lengthy 5-on-3 man advantage for Oklahoma as they looked to double their lead. Melcher and the IceRays penalty kill came up big, killing off more than three minutes shorthanded to keep the deficit at one.

Jack Mackenzie had Corpus Christi's best opportunity of the period after exiting the penalty box on a breakaway, but Stuski turned him aside. Despite the momentum briefly swinging toward the IceRays, Trace Day made an impressive individual play to spring himself free before slipping a backhand past Melcher to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

The third period did not get any easier for Corpus Christi. Oklahoma extended its lead to 3-0 after forcing another turnover, with Jakub Kristek finishing the play. The IceRays ended Stuski's shutout bid three minutes later when Nick Evans fired a shot through the five-hole to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Tempers flared late in the game as scrums and fights broke out with under five minutes to play, leaving Corpus Christi shorthanded for the remainder of the contest. Oklahoma capitalized on a late power play, with Jackson Hone scoring his second of the night in the final minute to seal the 4-1 win.

Despite the loss, the IceRays remain in fourth place in the South Division after splitting the weekend series with Oklahoma. The Warriors and Shreveport sit close behind in the standings after the Mudbugs swept Odessa. Corpus Christi now has eight games remaining in the regular season.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays will host the Amarillo Wranglers at the Hilliard Center March 13 and 14. Puck drop is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. CT both nights. Tune in to the action on NAHLtv or listen on the Retro Radio CC App.







