IceRays Dominate Wranglers to Force Split 5-1 Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (27-20-6, 4th) took the series finale over the Amarillo Wranglers (19-30-4, 8th) in dominating fashion, earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at the Hilliard Center. The IceRays featured five different goal scorers while securing their sixth win against Amarillo in eight meetings this season.

Corpus Christi came out of the gates with energy after a sluggish start the night before, immediately putting pressure on the Wranglers. The IceRays capitalized on Amarillo's slow start and opened the scoring just four minutes in when Nick Sinani tipped home his 13th goal of the season to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. Justin Thibault and Chayse Laurie picked up the assists on the opening tally.

Despite recording only five shots in the first period, Amarillo found a chance to respond when forward Caden Hegarty drew a penalty on a mini breakaway, earning a penalty shot. Hegarty capitalized, beating Gavin Melcher for the Wranglers' lone goal of the night to tie the game 1-1.

The IceRays remained unfazed and erupted offensively in the final 13 minutes of the period to take control of the game. Andrej Paricka restored the lead by tapping home his 15th goal of the season on a perfectly placed backdoor pass from Jack Mackenzie, who finished the night with two assists.

Defenseman Islom Dzhabberganov extended the lead with his first goal since early January, finishing an odd-man rush with helpers from Easton Swift and Justin Thibault. Corpus Christi capped off the surge when Emil Obstfelder buried his first home goal of the season on a similar rush, giving the IceRays a 4-1 advantage. Amarillo goaltender Gavin Greniuk was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

Special teams opportunities were plentiful throughout the game, with the two teams combining for nine power plays, but neither side was able to convert. The IceRays continued their strong defensive play in front of Melcher, who finished the night with 24 saves.

Corpus Christi added their final goal just before the midway point of the game when Jonathan Cifialdi found the back of the net to extend the lead to 5-1. The IceRays carried the four-goal cushion into the second intermission.

Eleven penalties were called in the third period, but neither team was able to score. Brock Reid was solid in relief for Amarillo, stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced over the final 40 minutes. Melcher earned his second win of the season for Corpus Christi, closing the door to secure the 5-1 victory and force a weekend split.

"With the way we responded after last night, I thought our group showed a lot of character," said IceRays head coach Kenny Miller. "We came out with pace, got contributions from all over the lineup, and did a great job defending once we had the lead. That's the type of complete effort we're going to need down the stretch."

With the win, the IceRays remain in fourth place with 60 points after their 27th victory of the season. Oklahoma picked up a point in a shootout loss to Lone Star, pulling into a tie with Shreveport for fifth place. Corpus Christi now holds a six-point cushion over both the Mudbugs and Warriors with six games remaining in the regular season.

NEXT SERIES The Corpus Christi IceRays return to the road next week as the clash with the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 in North Richland Hills, Texas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m CT both nights with the pregame show kicking off 15 minutes prior on NAHLtv and Retro Radio CC! NEXT HOME SERIES The IceRays final home series at the Hilliard Center is in two weeks! Corpus Christi will host the El Paso Rhinos Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28 during Fan Appreciation Weekend! Come prepared for giveaways and an exciting weekend of hockey at the Hilliard Center as the IceRays race towards the playoffs. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT both nights.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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