Giles' Hat Trick Lifts Jr. Americans Past Hat Tricks 3-1 to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on March 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Peter Freel scored the Hat Tricks' lone goal and Jon Dukaric made 27 saves on 29 shots, but the Danbury Hat Tricks fell 3-1 to the Rochester Jr. Americans on Saturday night as Rochester completed the weekend sweep. Brendan Giles recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals for the Amerks.

Despite the losses in Rochester, the Hat Tricks maintained their position in the playoff race. The Johnstown Tomahawks were also swept this weekend by the Maryland Black Bears, leaving Danbury three points ahead of Johnstown for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East Division.

The game capped off a demanding six-game road swing for the Hat Tricks, who finished the stretch 1-4-1-0.

Unlike Friday night's contest, Saturday's matchup carried a playoff-like intensity, with both teams generating scoring chances throughout the night. Goaltenders Jensen Carlstrom and Jon Dukaric were strong between the pipes, keeping the game tight for much of the evening.

Rochester opened the scoring late in the first period with 3:20 remaining. As Adam Gionta entered the offensive zone, he stopped near the top of the slot and fed the puck to Colin Dustin to his left. Dustin fired a shot toward the net that was redirected by Brendan Giles, slipping past Dukaric to give the Jr. Americans a 1-0 lead.

Danbury answered midway through the second period. With 9:02 remaining, Matt Judge poke-checked the puck away from a Rochester forward in the defensive zone and moved it to Tanner Terranova along the right side. Terranova quickly sent a pass ahead to a breaking Peter Freel, who slipped behind the Rochester defense and walked in alone before beating Carlstrom for his 11th goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

The Jr. Americans regained the lead later in the period. With 4:26 left in the second, Giles collected a loose puck near center ice just outside the Hat Tricks' zone. As he crossed the blue line, he fired a low wrist shot that beat Dukaric to restore Rochester's advantage at 2-1.

Danbury pressed for the equalizer in the third period and nearly found it with two minutes remaining when Brendan Boring broke in on a breakaway. However, Carlstrom turned aside the chance to preserve the lead.

Giles sealed the victory in the final seconds, completing his hat trick with just eight seconds remaining to make it 3-1.

Carlstrom finished with 21 saves on 22 shots in the win. Click HERE for the complete box score.

The Hat Tricks now turn their attention to the final stretch of the regular season. Danbury has five games remaining, four of them at home, beginning next weekend when the Rabbits host the Northeast Generals for a two-game series.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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