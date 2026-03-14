Wolverines Take Game One over Jets

Published on March 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines picked up a 3-1 win over the Janesville Jets tonight at Sullivan Arena.

Defense got the scoring started in the final minute of the first period, as Bowen Burke finished off a loose puck brought in by Aiden Lawson.

Wolverines leading scorer Luc Bydal added the second goal of the night, finishing a feed from Chase Trompeter.

Assistant Captain Sam Evert extended the Wolverines' lead to three before the end of the second frame.

The Jets broke through midway through the final period, bringing the score to its 3-1 final.

The two teams face off two more times this weekend, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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