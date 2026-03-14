Bugs' Comeback Bid Falls Short, New Mexico Escapes with 5-3 Victory

Published on March 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (23-20-3-5) scored three goals in the 3rd period to pull within one, but New Mexico survived and took the 5-3 victory at the Outpost on Friday night.

After a scoreless first, the Ice Wolves struck for 4 middle frame goals, the first from newcomer Jeremy Sprung at the 15:55 mark on the powerplay. Stanley Hubbard followed that up with 2 of his own separated by 12 seconds to make it 3-0. Oskar Edberg added another in the final minutes of the 2nd to push the lead to 4-0.

It was all Bugs in the 3rd. Duke Erhard scored the first Shreveport goal, unassisted, 1:09 into the third. That goal was his 19th of the year and 5th goal in 3 games. Jared Greiner picked up his 6th goal at the 8:59 mark, with a helper from Vinny Diiulio (9). Liam Wolf-Taulbee responded on the PP with another Bugs goal 40 seconds later to pull the Bugs within 1. With the net empty for the extra skater, New Mexico added another from Nayan Pai to bring the final tally to 5-3 in favor of New Mexico.

Tyler Hodges gets saddled with the loss in the relief appearance9, dropping to 15-12-2-5, stopping 9 of the 10 shots he faced.

The series concludes tomorrow with a 6:30pm MST puck drop at the Outpost, as the Bugs look to rebound. The Bugs return home on Tuesday, March 17th for a makeup game against the Lone Star Brahmas at George's Pond. Tickets for our St. Tommy's Day celebration are still available at tickets.georgespond34.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2026

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