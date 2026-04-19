Momentum Shifted During Game Two

Published on April 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Momentum swung the other way last night as the Wilderness took control early, skating to a 5-0 win over the Wolverines.

Discipline slipped on both sides compared to game one, with a combined 132 penalty minutes handed out.

The Wilderness struck for three in the opening frame and added two more, both on the power play, in the third to seal it.

With the series now tied, the Wolverines turn their focus to game three tonight, looking to reclaim the edge and head home with the advantage.

Game four returns to Sullivan Arena on Friday, April 24. Secure your seats now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

Momentum Shifted During Game Two - Anchorage Wolverines

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