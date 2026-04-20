Wilderness Balnk Anchorage, 5-0

Published on April 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Talan Blanck scored twice and added two assists while Ryan Gerlich denied 23 shots to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 5-0 victory over the Anchorage Wolverines Saturday night.

The win evened the best-of-5 Midwest Division Semi-final playoff series at 1-1, leading to a pivotal game 3 coming Sunday night in Proctor.

The Wilderness pounced moments after the opening puck drop to take their first lead of the playoffs. Blanck notched his first of the contest a rebound of a shot from Ryan DeAngelis just 44 seconds into the first frame.

They made it a 2-goal lead when Avery Anderson converted on a breakaway just under seven minutes later. Moments after killing an Anchorage power play, Anderson sprung loose thanks to a pass from Logan Nagle and deposited the puck for his first playoff goal of this season with a backhand through the pads of goaltender Kai Weigel.

With 9:05 left, Zachary Homer tapped in a rebound to make it 3-0. Blanck and Noah Dziver assisted on Homer's first goal of the post-season after leading the team with 39 tallies during the regular season.

The physicality ramped up in the second period. One incident led to Blanck's face being bloodied from a cross check by Cale Quamme. That was followed by another set of penalties that resulted in a 2-man advantage for the Wilderness that carried over to the 3rd period.

Blanck gained retribution by extending the Wilderness lead.

Twenty-one seconds into the final period, while on the power play, Blanck fired in a one-timer from the right face-off circle to give Minnesota a 4-goal advantage. The veteran from Fond du Lac, WI, was set up by Matt Hauser with a secondary assist coming from Theo Kiss for Blanck's third goal of the playoffs.

Kiss and Blanck then helped set up Logan Nagle for the game's final red lighter. After receiving a pass from Blanck, Kiss skated through the middle into the offensive zone and fed a backhand pass to Nagle in the left circle, who then whipped the puck past Weigel for his first post-season goal 5:43 into the third.

Meanwhile, the physical play continued through the third period. Minnesota's Avery Anderson and Anchorage's Hudson Bjornson received fighting majors and 10-minute misconduct penalties for a fight at the 4:46 mark, and two brawls came toward the end of the period. With 5:11 left, Caleb Kim (of Minnesota) and Aiden Lawson (of Anchorage) traded blows, followed the Wilderness' Joe Luger and Anchorage's Cole Frawner with a tilt just 5 seconds later.

The game finished with the two teams combining for 132 combined minutes in penalties with 110 of those minutes in the third period.

Gerlich held strong through the remainder of the contest, keeping the Wolverines off the scoreboard to record his first playoff victory and shutout.

Weigel suffered the loss making 26 saves on 31 shots playing 54:07. He was relieved with 5:53 left in the final frame by Drake Owens who made one save on one shot.

On the power play, the Wilderness went 2-for-5 while Anchorage was held off the scoreboard on three opportunities.

The final playoff matchup of the weekend will be Sunday night. Minnesota and Anchorage will seek to break the tie in the series in game 3 beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.